If you love the style and colour of your kitchen cabinets, but hate their worn appearance, the solution may be easier and more affordable than you think!

Bring new life to your tired, worn out cabinetry, millwork and furniture

“I was truly amazed at how our cabinets all looked brand new!”

It’s a comment Tracy Booth is happy to say he’s heard more than once from his thrilled customers.

And with decades as a skilled cabinet refinisher, he’s as pleased to hear from those happy clients today as when he founded Gleam Guard Cabinet Refinishing more than 30 years ago.

“The opportunity return their tired, worn cabinets to something they’re proud to show off again – at a fraction of the cost – it’s just so rewarding,” Booth says.

Serving Victoria and southern Vancouver Island, Gleam Guard’s skilled technicians can return the look you love at a fraction of the cost – and time – of installing new cabinets. Rather than spending $30,000 to replace your entire kitchen, refinishing gives you the look you want for as little as $2,000, Booth explains.

While cabinets can go slightly lighter or darker, Booth emphasizes that his focus is on returning the cabinets to their original appearance, not changing their appearance.

“Wood has character that we want to preserve,” Booth says.“If areas have gotten dull or worn, we can fix that, and make them look like new.”

The distinction is important, as refinishing – compared to simply painting or staining – takes a unique skillset. “It’s important to know that the person who is working on your cabinets or woodwork has the training to do the perfect colour matching,” Booth notes.

To ensure the perfect, long-lasting finish, preparation is key.

Your Gleam Guard technician begins by prepping the surface with a vigorous clean, then professionally matching and applying the new colour.

To complete the process, a wood floor finish is applied for a long-wearing result, protecting your cabinets from hazards such as water damage, grease and dust (with the added benefit of being easier to clean and maintain).

The entire dust-free process takes only a day or two, and there’s no need to unload your cabinets – easy!

Refinish more than just your cabinets

For those who’ve chosen a different material for their cabinets, you’ll find help here, too!

“We also do laminate refinishing – any product that your cabinets are made of, we can clean it and put a fresh finish on it,” Booth says.

In fact, all interior millwork can be refinished, so think beyond the kitchen to your built-in bookshelves, doors, windowsills, furniture and more.

To learn more about bringing new life to your cabinets, visit the BBB-accredited Gleam Guard at gleamguardcabinetrefinishing.ca. Book your consultation today at info@gleamguard.com or 250-800-5770.

