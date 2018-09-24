Building a strong community: Together we CAN Make it Happen!

Donation deadline nears for this year’s Victoria Foundation grants

Read all about the latest grant requests in the Victoria Foundation’s Make it Happen! booklet.

When it comes to community priorities, what captures your interest and imagination?

Earlier this summer, the Victoria Foundation asked residents to weigh in on the most pressing issues and areas of interest facing the Capital Region, such as housing, environmental sustainability, arts and culture, and the economy.

You answered, and those responses will be published in the annual Victoria’s Vital Signs report to be released early October. They’ll also be used to guide grants awarded to a wide variety of community programs and organizations making a difference throughout the region.

In fact, you can read all about the latest grant requests in the Foundation’s Make it Happen! booklet.

“This year – as every year, it seems – we have received more applications than ever before, and we’re pleased to share the stories of these diverse organizations with the community and our donors,” says Sandra Richardson, CEO with the Victoria Foundation. “From programs serving seniors to projects addressing food security, not to mention homelessness, environmental issues, arts and culture and more, this is your chance to learn more about the needs and opportunities in the Capital Region and to make a real difference.”

Donation deadline approaching

With the donation deadline for this year’s grants Oct. 19, the Make it Happen! booklet offers donors a great look at the many deserving applicants and all they’re doing to make the region a better place.

Last year, together with discretionary funds, support of Make it Happen! by individuals, private foundations, businesses and service clubs allowed the Foundation to grant more than $2.3 million in support of the projects.

What’s happening this year?

The Make it Happen! booklet outlines 120 projects that have requested funding, with a synopsis of the initiative, links for more information and indications of how it meets both the Vital Signs and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals – a new feature that speaks to how local efforts can help achieve global priorities.

In short, you can read about the many staff and volunteers hard at work to make Greater Victoria an even better place.

For more information, see the steps to Make it Happen! on the Grant Distribution Form or call directly for more information: 250-381-5532.

***

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. Managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, proceeds from these funds are distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $200 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations strengthening communities in B.C. and throughout Canada.

Vital Signs is a national program co-ordinated by Community Foundations of Canada that leverages community knowledge to measure the vitality of our communities and support action towards improving quality of life.

