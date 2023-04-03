Celebrate Earth Day with Esquimalt Parks and Recreation!

While Earth Day is a global celebration and international call-to-action, the impacts we can make right here at home are a vital part of the bigger picture.

And that’s why Esquimalt Parks and Recreation, local schools, businesses and community members have together created a special Earth Day event April 19 to raise awareness about the importance of caring for our local parks and urban forests.

“With climate change a top concern for everyone these days, Earth Day is more relevant and important than ever before and we hope to see a large turnout to this year’s special celebration,” says Meghan Nicklin, Recreation Coordinator at Esquimalt Parks and Recreation.

“We’re excited to welcome our local community to Highrock Cairn Park to work and learn together about how we can best support our natural environment, and what small changes we can make in our day-to-day lives to live more sustainably.”

First celebrated on April 22, 1970, Earth Day has since grown to be recognized around the world as a day to reflect and remember that caring for the planet must be a top priority.

The Township of Esquimalt’s annual Earth Day event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the community is invited to join Parks and Recreation staff for a variety of family-friendly activities including invasive species removal, tree and garden planting, trail building and environmental stewardship.

The day will include educational booths and presentations from community leaders like Island Health’s Tobacco prevention team, The Greater Victoria Green Team, Stewardship Centre for British Columbia, and Esquimalt Recreation. Country Grocer will be providing snacks for children and lunches for the volunteers. There will also be some very special, if not unusual volunteers present to assist with the removal of invasive plant species at the park. Esquimalt Parks and Recreation has enlisted the help of a local goat herd this year. The goats will be quite literally eating their way through parts of the park that are overgrown with invasive plants.

You’ll also find educational booths and interactive displays exploring how we can better support our local environment – from sea to sky!

Earth Day event details:

When: Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Highrock Cairn Park in Esquimalt,

Earth Day event schedule:

Mayor’s Speech and tree planting ceremony, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Activity stations and vendor booths, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunch break, 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Activity stations and vendor booths, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more about the event here and information about Esquimalt Parks and Recreation online here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news, events and updates.

EsquimaltFamily activitiesparksrecreation