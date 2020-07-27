A summer highlight has been Pop Up Opera, featuring POV singers sharing 10 minutes of beautiful music in neighbourhoods, on street corners, in parks and outside retirement residences and care facilities. Jo-Ann Richards photo.

Celebrating the arts – and audiences – at a distance

How you can help organizations pivoting to maintain a thriving arts community

While COVID-19 quickly altered our community on many levels, Greater Victoria’s arts organizations have been some of the most seriously impacted.

With performances and events cancelled, and long-planned major fundraisers postponed until safer times, not only did our local artists lose their live audiences, but also their revenue stream. Compounding matters, arts organizations didn’t qualify for support from emergency programs such as the Victoria Foundation-held Rapid Relief Fund, which provided urgent funding for those working in areas such as housing, food security and mental health supports.

But as this “new normal” evolved, the ability of arts organizations to pivot helped put a little spring into our spring and summer, not only for their performers, but for us – their audience.

Having to cancel its live performances, Ballet Victoria is finding new ways to connect with audiences. A recent short film collaboration with co-producers Jon O’Riordan and Frances Litman, funded in part by Gail O’Riordan Memorial Fund for Music & Performing Arts held at the Victoria Foundation, focuses on the beauty and importance of urban forest. Completed, but not yet released, Awaken is all original, with music by Ann Mortifee and dance from Ballet Victoria.

Another recent video showcases the company’s dancers, performing in isolation to Tal Bachman’s She’s So High.

“Ballet Victoria is missing you all. Our passion and hunger to dance and to share our art is still there, so we put together a little video for you with a few surprises. Tal Bachman is accompanying us in an unbridled social ‘distdance!’ Let’s take care of each other, be safe, be well and keep in touch.”

While Pacific Opera Victoria is moving its planned performances of Carmen, Death in Venice and Don Giovanni to a time when audiences can once again gather safely, that doesn’t mean music lovers must do without opera!

Promising to find “new ways to invest in creativity, share it with you, and support the artists whose livelihoods depend on it,” POV has crafted a variety of new ways to connect, including Opera Etc. Online – free programming providing opportunities to listen, learn and laugh during Acoustic Afternoons, Inside Opera, Handwashing Arias and more.

A highlight of summer has been Pop Up Opera, featuring POV singers performing in public spaces throughout the region, sharing 10 minutes of beautiful music in neighbourhoods, on street corners, in parks and outside retirement residences and care facilities.

You can also check out The Flight of the Hummingbird, including a video of this enchanting opera, online learning activities and interviews with the creators, and watch for more innovative ideas coming up this fall!

Training the next generation of performers, Canadian College of the Performing Arts quickly pivoted in early spring to complete the term with virtual classes, and adapting their planned year-end live performance of Newsies into a video performance created with 51 students who by then were isolating in their homes.

Today, as the school prepares to return to in-person learning this fall, it’s creating a new expanded space to allow safe physical distancing for students.

How you can help

“Through Victoria’s Vital Signs, our survey respondents regularly share how important the arts are to the region – recognizing the strengths of our vibrant arts community and its diverse offerings,” reflects Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “It’s exciting to see the innovation these groups are sharing during these challenging times, and we encourage audiences to find ways to show support, with the arts organizations directly or through one of the Foundation’s funds, which support charities working in 12 essential issue areas, including the arts.”

Learn more at victoriafoundation.ca

Arts and culturePhilanthropyVictoriaVictoria Foundation

Previous story
Keep an eye out for these doe-eyed tweens

Just Posted

Victoria rally calls for decriminalization of drugs after record number of overdose deaths

The rally set for July 31 outside the Ministry of Health building

CRD extends regional trail trestle closure into August

Todd Creek Trestle on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail closed since September

Royal Bay development in Colwood looks towards next phases

Developer predicts community project to be ongoing over next 10 years

Bike to Work Week returning to Victoria with new name

Go By Bike Week scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 4

Victoria-based support group helps family caregivers feel comfortable visiting loved ones

Online, self-paced course gives care partners broader knowledge of COVID-19 health strategies

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Alberta family believes tug nuts were purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

‘Absolutely incredible’: Alberta man born legally blind finally gets driver’s licence

Mike Schickerowski signed up for experimental surgery in California to correct his vision in 2018

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in northern B.C.

John Wendell Keyler, 35, was arrested without incident in Fort St. John

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

Most Read