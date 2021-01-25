Colour the world Kind: It’s contagious!

In honour of Random Act of Kindness Day, Feb. 17, the Victoria Foundation and Black Press Media are hosting a colouring contest for children age 12 and younger. Artwork will also be shared with local senior homes to help spread kindness throughout the community. Travis Paterson photo.

From Dr. Bonnie Henry to heathcare workers to grocery store teams, one message shared far and wide over the last year is to “Be Kind.”

Why? Just think how it feels when you receive that unexpected compliment, or hear the driver in front of you has purchased your morning coffee.

Like many things, this year’s Random Act of Kindness Day – Feb. 17 – will look a little different than in years past, but the sentiment is as important as always.

Spearheaded locally by the Victoria Foundation, this year’s date is also new. Previously an autumn event, the move to February aligns the local initiative with Random Act of Kindness Day internationally, explains Kyle Wells, Victoria Foundation Communications Manager.

How can you pay it forward?

The Foundation suggests a variety of COVID-friendly kindnesses to share Feb. 17

… and any day! For example:

Support a local business or restaurant.

Raise money for a local charity.

Send a letter or card, or phone a friend or relative you haven’t seen in a while.

Buy coffee for the person in line behind you either in-store or at the drive-through.

Wave hello to someone you pass on the street.

Donate blood.

Write a poem or paint a picture for someone.

Do a chore for someone without them knowing.

Compliment a friend.

Smile at everybody. It’s contagious.

“While some of the public events we’ve been pleased to share over the past few years aren’t possible due to COVID-19, encouraging and celebrating acts of kindness is something we can always do,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO.

Colouring Kindness

Ahead of Random Act of Kindness Day, the Victoria Foundation invites the community to get creative!

The Foundation and Black Press Media are hosting a colouring contest, welcoming children age 12 and younger to submit their artwork for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Bolen Books, plus $100 for the registered charity of their choice. (See below)

Even better, all artwork will then be delivered to local senior homes to share kindness throughout the community!

Click here for the downloadable colouring sheet and instructions, or watch for the Random Act of Kindness page in your local community newspaper:

Wednesday, Jan. 27 – Saanich News and Goldstream Gazette

Saanich News and Goldstream Gazette Thursday, Jan. 28 – Victoria News, Oak Bay News, and the Peninsula News Review

Share the kindness!

If you receive a kindness, be sure to share your photos and messages on social media, tagging the Victoria Foundation and using #RAKdayYYJ.

