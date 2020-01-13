Come home to your West Coast retreat

The Residences on Sooke Harbour is a limited collection of 27 luxurious homes featuring spacious one, two-bedrooms and three-bedroom suites, in the heart of Sooke.

Anyone who’s soaked in the scenery of southern Vancouver Island’s rugged West Coast understands the region’s draw.

Add the temperate climate, the welcoming Sooke community and numerous outdoor adventures on your doorstep – a doorstep just 45 minutes from downtown Victoria – and it’s no wonder that buyers from across the Island and Lower Mainland are looking forward to calling the Residences on Sooke Harbour home!

In fact, “buyers from across Canada are looking to Sooke and the Residences as a place to enjoy their retirement or a fantastic vacation home,” says Jesse Fitzpatrick, who is developing the Residences with brother John and father Daniel.

Many are enjoying the opportunity to downsize from areas like Victoria and the Lower Mainland into a luxurious, waterfront residence the smaller Sooke community affords.

“It’s a great opportunity to buy new waterfront real estate and live the active lifestyle that Sooke has to offer,” Jesse reflects. “And being a condominium, the Residences also offer the freedom of locking up and travelling without having to worry about the maintenance of a larger single-family home.”

And when those destinations beckon, you can connect to the BC Ferries and Victoria International Airport in just over an hour.

Here’s why you’ll love coming home to the Residences on Sooke Harbour!

• With more than 50 per cent of the Residences sold, the limited collection of 27 luxurious homes offers spacious one, two-bedrooms and three-bedroom suites, plus liveable outdoor space on expansive decks complete with natural gas hookups.

• Boasting inviting interiors from renowned West Coast designer JC Scott, choose from two finish levels for your West Coast retreat – Harbourside, positioned to capture sweeping 180-degree ocean vistas through soaring windows, and Residences, which all enjoy views of this gateway to the Pacific Ocean. Durable oak engineered hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and wood veneer cabinets with stainless steel kitchen appliance package, roller blinds and natural gas fireplace ensure your home is as comfortable as it is beautiful.

• Stroll to town for a java at the local coffeehouse before choosing delicious dinner ingredients from the farmer’s market, complemented by selections from neighbouring craft brewery or distillery! Prefer to let someone else do the cooking? While you won’t find a lot of chain restaurants here, you’ll love the thriving, unique-to-Sooke dining options – some of the best in the region.

• How will you spend your afternoon? From an easy cycle along a former rail trail, to a challenging hike through coastal forest, both are just minutes away. Prefer paddles to pedals? Launch your kayak from the dock or load up the fishing gear – freshwater or saltwater, it’s all right here!

“One of the fastest-growing areas in B.C., Sooke offers all the benefits of an up-and-coming community with an abundance of natural amenities, all just a short way from the city.”

Built by Victoria’s well-known Homewood Constructors, construction of the Residences on Sooke Harbour is well underway with completion expected in early 2021. In addition to a small ground-floor commercial area, amenities include a private harbourside fitness studio, secure vehicle and bicycle parking and kayak storage.

Learn more today at sookeharbourliving.com or contact 250-244-1799.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Liveable outdoor space includes expansive decks complete with natural gas hookups.