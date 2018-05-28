Black Press launches Real Estate TV on the South Island with Jason Binab, Team Leader at the Engel & Völkers Binab Group in Oak Bay.

Coming to a computer, tablet or mobile near you: Impress TV!

Black Press Media launches innovative video advertising platform

Building on the successful launch in the Central and North Island earlier this year, Black Press Media is bringing Impress TV to the South Island.

The sponsored-content video platform gives advertisers a new way to showcase their businesses, offering exclusive category-specific exposure in custom-produced video segments.

“Online video is experiencing explosive growth,” says Andrew Franklin, vice-president of Black Press Media’s Online Operations in Canada. “Our advertisers recognize the power of our network and the value of our reach.”

Black Press Media owns and operates more than 80 news websites in B.C., Yukon and Alberta, with 185 journalists working to attract nearly three million users per month.

The concept behind Black Press Impress TV is simple: advertisers can select to sponsor a specific category, such as Real Estate, Health & Wellness or other category.

North and Central Island viewers have already been enjoying Real Estate TV, Health & Wellness TV and Home Improvement TV – providing viewers valuable information in an entertaining format.

Christine Scott, the South Island’s Director of Product Development with Black Press Media, is excited to bring the innovative concept to Greater Victoria.

“We’re thrilled to launch Real Estate TV here on the South Island with Jason Binab, Team Leader at the Engel & Völkers Binab Group in Oak Bay,” Scott says. “Each week, Jason – a top-notch real estate advisor and consummate Islander – will share news and views on the local real estate market, and take viewers into fabulous homes in the heart of B.C.’s most beautiful areas.”

Additional Impress TV channels coming to the South Island include Health & Wellness TV, Finance TV, Outdoor Adventure TV and more.

For more information on other sponsored video opportunities, email Scott at christine.scott@blackpress.ca

