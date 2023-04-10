Comox Valley’s Tulip Festival is the perfect salute to spring

“Tulip Fest is something our entire family looks forward to and plans for all year long,” says Justine Ludwig.

Nothing says spring like colourful flowers, baby animals and warm sunny days spent outdoors. If you’ve been looking for the perfect way to kick off the season with family and friends, it’s time to plan your visit to the Comox Valley’s Tulip Fest!

Coastal Black Winery welcomes the Island to their second annual Tulip Fest, blooming from mid-April through mid-May in Black Creek.

Last year’s event drew visitors from up and down the Island, and to build on that success, Coastal Black has added an additional 50,000 hyacinths to their already massive flower collection, bringing the flower count to more than 350,000 blossoms in all!

“The Tulip Fest is something our entire family looks forward to and plans for all year long,” says Justine Ludwig, Coastal Black Tulip Fest owner. “We have four-generations of farmers living at Coastal Black, ages four to 85, and with our Dutch & Frisian heritage, the Tulip Fest is not only our way of giving back to our Island community but also staying connected to our Holland roots and sharing that culture with our guests.”

Festival-goers may notice another nod to the Ludwig’s heritage with the addition of charming colourful wooden windmills around the farm at this year’s event, handmade by Daniel’s grandfather to further the cultural experience when visiting the farm.

Come for the flowers but stay for the fun!

The Tulip Fest is the perfect all-ages event to help shake off those lingering winter blues and celebrate our beautiful West Coast spring:

50,000 hyacinths in pinks, whites and blues

300,000+ tulips in pinks, purples, reds, yellows and white

Accessible sawdust paths (golf cart rides are available to assist those who need them)

Wine and Cider garden (for ages 19+)

Petting zoo with ducklings, chicks, bunnies, piglets, calves and more

Hay bale maze

Giant jumping pillow

Visits with the local ‘Forrest Fairies’

Wood-fired pizza

And so much more!

“We have four-generations of farmers living at Coastal Black, ages four to 85 and we’re all very excited about this years festival!” says Ludwig.

Opening Day … To Be Announced

While the official opening day of Tulip Fest remains undecided, the Ludwig’s are hoping to start welcoming guests the weekend of April 21. Once open, Tulip Fest runs for six or more-weeks with flowers blooming throughout the event.

“This is a flower festival and we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature and the tulips and hyacinths as far as opening days go,” says Ludwig. “We can’t open until they open but we’re busy ensuring everything else is ready to go when they are!”

Find updates on Tulip Fest online here or on their Facebook and Instagram pages and you can buy your tickets ahead of time here or at the entrance. Don’t miss out on this beautiful once-a-year event!

Family activitiesFarmingFlower Countgardeninglocal business