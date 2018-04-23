CRD cooks up green recipes for your spring cleaning

Clean Green initiative aims to keep toxic chemicals out of our water

Did you know that a simple solution of Borax and hot water is an effective, environmentally friendly alternative to bleach?

Or that lemon, baking soda and water makes an efficient, fresh-scented cleaner and grease cutter?

Find these and many other recipes in the Capital Regional District’s brand new Clean Green Cookbook launched this week.

The cookbook is part of the larger new Clean Green awareness campaign to educate residents about the environmental impact of chemical-based cleaning products and promote homemade alternatives with a new book of easy-to-make recipes.

“Every chemical we put down the drain has the potential to impact our ocean, streams and shorelines,” says CRD Director Judy Brownoff, chair of the region’s Environmental Services Committee. “Wastewater treatment prevents some – but not all – chemicals from entering the ocean, so keeping household hazardous waste like cleaners and solvents out of our region’s drains and toilets will always be an important first step in protecting the environment.”

Green recipes at your fingertips

Released as part of the CRD’s Earth Day celebrations, the new Clean Green Cookbook offers residents 14 effective, low-cost and easy-to-make recipes for everything from all-purpose cleaners and degreasers to hand scrubs and liquid laundry soap.

“Clean water begins at home,” says Brownoff, “and giving our residents the information and tools they need to help them take action – including eco-friendly alternatives that protect our region’s natural resources – is the number one priority of this campaign.”

Residents interested in making the switch to natural products should dispose of any unused or expired chemical cleaners free-of-charge through Hartland Landfill’s household hazardous waste program.

Download your free Clean Green Cookbook today

Download your copy of the Clean Green Cookbook at crd.bc.ca/cleangreen and view a series of videos showing the recipes being made and used on the CRD’s Facebook and YouTube pages over the coming month.

CRD staff will also hand out the cookbook and other environmentally friendly cleaning tools at retailers and events across the region over the next few weeks.