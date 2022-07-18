Curious about an e-bike or EV? Get charged up with these hands-on test sessions!

The CRD is hosting a series of community events this summer that will give residents across the region the chance to get a hands-on feel for e-bikes, EVs and EV chargers.

If you’ve been wondering what it’s like to ride an e-bike or get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, the Capital Regional District invites you to test electric this summer!

The CRD is hosting a series of community events giving residents across the region the chance to get a hands-on feel for EVs, e-bikes and EV chargers.

“Transportation currently accounts for more than half of our region’s greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning from fossil-fuelled vehicles to electric and other low-emission modes of transportation is an essential part of fighting climate change,” explains Nikki Elliott, Manager, Climate Action Programs with the CRD.

“With this in mind, the CRD has created an event program where families curious about EVs and e-bikes can have a lot of fun trying them out and getting their questions answered.”

Beyond carbon emissions, e-bikes and EVs also have the potential to bring considerable savings on your commute, not to mention the fitness advantages for those choosing battery-assisted pedalling!

Charge Your Ride Summer Sessions

In addition to outreach opportunities at a number of community events and markets throughout the region (find the full list here), three dedicated ‘Charge Your Ride’ test drive and ride events will let you experience both electric vehicles and e-bikes – a great way to decide if these options are right for you:

Saturday, July 23 – at Belmont Secondary in Langford from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 – at Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 – at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus in Saanich from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to getting an up-close look at the electric bike and vehicle options, event participants will also have a chance to win some great prizes, including a FREE CUBE e-bike!

And for those wanting a little more support as they discover the possibilities of their e-bike, the CRD is also offering free e-bike skills courses throughout the summer in partnership with Capital Bike.

The CRD’s Charge Your Ride campaign, a partnership with the City of Victoria, District of Saanich, Town of Sidney and District of Central Saanich, is made possible by a financial contribution from Natural Resources Canada.

For additional details and event information, visit www.crd.bc.ca/charge.

