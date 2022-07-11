Elegant west coast condo living coming soon to Royal Bay

Do you dream of living in a finely crafted condominium nestled amidst beautiful green spaces, surrounded by nature trails and fantastic amenities, all a stone’s throw from the ocean?

The new ELIZA condominiums coming soon to the West Shore’s Royal Bay community promise to provide all this and more. Make your dream a reality!

Brought to you by the award-winning Pacific Capital Real Estate Group, and being sold by Island Realm Real Estate, these one and two bedroom homes finished in elegant West Coast modern style are the first opportunity for condo living in the growing Royal Bay neighbourhood.

Register for ELIZA now to be one of the first to visit their presentation centre and have a look at what this unique community has to offer.

“We’ve had about 1000 people register so far, so there’s lot’s of interest,” says Island Realm Real Estate’s Neil Blainey. “We’re very excited about the presentation centre coming this summer – everyone is welcome to come and have a first look!”

The ELIZA at Royal Bay condos offer elegant west coast style, surrounded by everything you need to live a rich, active lifestyle.

As part of the master-planned community at Royal Bay, the upper-level units feature amazing water views that stretch all the way to downtown Victoria. Designed to take full advantage of the area’s stunning natural landscape, this thoughtfully planned community offers a unique opportunity for exceptional everyday living for every stage of life, whether you’re raising a family or enjoying your golden years.

Conveniently located just steps from your door will be the vibrant new retail village called The Commons at Royal Bay, as well as new schools and beautiful greenways entwined with biking and walking trails.

Not only will residents have access to the convenience of the nearby retail village, they’ll also enjoy residents-only building amenities that act as an extension to their homes.

Enjoy value-added features suited all lifestyles:

A fully equipped gym

Ocean view rooftop patio equipped with barbeque and firepit

A large outdoor space with picnic tables

A community garden

Much more!

The Royal Bay area offers ocean adventure just steps from your door.

With nearby roadside farm stands, sports facilities, and the city of Victoria just a short drive away, ELIZA at Royal Bay offers everything you need to live the rich, active West Coast lifestyle of your dreams.

“Our Presentation Centre will be opening soon so be sure to stay registered so you can be one of the first to know when we start VIP previews,” says Blainey . “We look forward to connecting with you soon!”

With so much to offer and only 58 homes coming available this summer, register now for priority access.

