Enjoying summer benefits a breeze with the right screen!

Victoria experts show how retractable screens and awnings can help you enjoy your home more fully

James Clarke, operations manager at Wizard Screens Victoria, can show you a variety of options when it comes retractable screens and awnings, roll shutters and more for your home or commercial building. Their fully customized and installed products are designed to help you take full advantage of the outdoors.

Can’t wait to throw open the doors on warm summer days, enjoy the fresh air and cool breeze? What if you could also enjoy an unobstructed view and keep the critters out, too?

Retractable wall screens can keep the breeze coming in yet also provide protection from bugs and other critters for your home or recreation space, says James Clarke with Wizard Screens of Victoria.

“Unlike some screens, these are a zippered-on system that are retained inside the entire track, and that provides a full seal against rodents, insects or other animals trying to get inside,” he says. “They can also keep pollution in the air out, which is great for people with breathing problems.”

Preserving your viewscape

If you’ve got an oceanfront home, VistaView’s zipper system not only keeps your custom screen from getting blown in or out by the wind, there are no support bars in the middle to get in the way or obstruct the view, Clarke says.

Speaking of custom sizes, Wizard Screens Victoria will measure your door or window opening to ensure you get the perfect-size screen, as large as 11 feet tall and 20 feet wide! With easy one-handed operation and UV protection standard, VistaView can be the answer for your warm weather screening.

Awnings can be an awesome solution!

If you love being outdoors, even when the weather isn’t co-operating, it’s nice to be able to duck under cover on your deck or patio. With retractable awnings, you can shade or cover large areas of your outdoor space and even provide indoor shade by installing them above large windows on the outside. Motorizing, with sensors to automatically close or open the awning with sun, rain, and wind sensors.

“One of the great things about this type of awning is you can program it to open or retract at specific times, or use one of the many voice-activated smarthome assistants on the market to control it on demand,” Clarke says. And if you’re looking for even more automation, an available sensor will open the awning when the sun comes out!

Roll shutters provide many benefits

Needing protection from the elements, or nighttime security in a commercial or residential setting? Aluminum roll shutters can be a good option, Clarke says. They provide a clean look when closed and tuck out of the way when open. Providing full security for the building or home, the shutters can be operated by the same type of motor and automation as the retractable awnings. They keep you you cool in summer and warm in the winter. If you’re on a tighter budget, Clarke says, manually operated versions are available.

Recognizing that all situations are different, Wizard Screens Victoria customizes its offerings to meet your specific needs. Visit their showroom to try out their products, and learn more about Wizard’s product warranties, guaranteed work, and full service and support program.

For a free consultation on any home or commercial screen or awning project, call 250-384-8931, email info@wizardvictoria.com or visit them online for more information. You can also find ideas on their Facebook page.

