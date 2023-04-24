‘Every voice counts’: Victoria Foundation launches 2023 Vital Signs survey

Take the survey by June 2 for the chance to win one of three Country Grocer gift cards

The Victoria Foundation’s 18th annual Vital Signs Survey is underway now – your chance to weigh in both on what’s working, and where we need to do better.

What do you think are the most pressing issues facing Greater Victoria right now? Where are we succeeding?

The results of the survey help create a snapshot of the Capital Region – a snapshot that along with a variety of data will be used to create the comprehensive Victoria’s Vital Signs report later this year.

Taken together, the information provides a sense of livability and well-being in Greater Victoria that helps guide the Foundation, donors and local leaders as to where resources are needed.

Participating is easy – here’s how the survey works:

The Vital Signs citizen survey asks participants to weigh in on 12 Vital Signs issues related to quality of life in the region, including housing, safety, health and wellness, belonging and engagement, and more.

This year, residents can choose to fill out a short or long version of the survey.

The survey runs until Friday, June 2. Residents can find a link to the survey on the Victoria Foundation website at victoriafoundation.ca, or click here to take the survey now.

Fill out the survey before June 2 and you could win one of three $100 gift cards to Country Grocer!

“Every voice counts in a community and we value every response,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO. “The responses from this survey will go a long way to help produce a true snapshot of the capital region in 2023, painting a picture of how we’re doing, and what we need to work on together as a community.”

The 2022 Vital Signs report identified housing, cost of living and healthcare as the most pressing issues faced by respondents.

For the first time in the 17-year history of Victoria’s Vital Signs, 2022 recorded a failing grade, as Housing received an ‘F’ for the lack of both affordable home ownership options and affordable rental accommodations. Overall quality of life in Greater Victoria scored a B+ – an improvement over the 2020 and 2021 grade of B.

With Coast Capital the 2023 presenting sponsor here in Victoria, the broader Vital Signs initiative is conducted by community foundations across Canada. Coordinated nationally by Community Foundations of Canada, Vital Signs measures the vitality of our communities and identifies significant trends in a range of areas critical to quality of life.

