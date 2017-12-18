Discover a wealth of wedding inspiration, not to mention prizes, giveaways and more, at the Modern Bride show, Jan. 7.

Everything you need to plan your wedding under one roof

Modern Wedding show transforms Crystal Garden Jan. 7

‘Tis the season to get engaged.

While holiday season engagements may not be new, they are growing increasingly popular.

Engagement season starts at the end of November and runs right through to Valentine’s Day but December seems to be the most common month for couples to put a ring on it.

With that in mind, the quickly approaching Modern Wedding show will help couples fine-tune their vision of their perfect day.

“It’s a very exciting time for us,” says organizer Lonnie Powell. “We’ve modernized the show experience.”

Coined as “the absolute opposite of ordinary,” Modern Wedding is not your typical wedding show. “That is the best way to describe everything we do … We run away from the mundane,” Powell says.

Setting this event apart are the artistic and interactive displays that will fill Crystal Gardens on Jan. 7, allowing couples and their families to visualize what their perfect day could look like.

“We call this a celebration of excellence in the industry … We want to create inspiration,” Powell explains, noting the event showcases products and services from industry leaders who are setting trends and not just following them.

Everything you need to plan the perfect day

With everything under one roof, vendors will feature decor, gowns, menswear, floral, jewellery, lingerie, resort wear, hair and makeup, headpieces and more.

But it’s not just about the visual, some of the Island’s best chefs, winemakers and distillers will also be sharing samples of their crafts. And since the entire venue is licensed, attendees can “walk around and enjoy it while meeting other businesses.”

Prizes and giveaways

Formerly the Modern Bride Show, organizers renamed the event to make it more inclusive and welcoming to everyone. And as their biggest show yet – which also means bigger prizes – this year’s event is not-to-be-missed. “This year is the largest giveaways we’ve ever done,” Powell notes.

Prizes include a $20,000 decor package, a $15,000 wedding package and a $9,000, seven-night, eight-day honeymoon package. There will also be swag bags and 100 brides will win the chance to win their dream wedding gown.

The Modern Wedding show takes place on Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Crystal Gardens in Victoria. Learn more at modernwedding.ca or visit on Facebook.

