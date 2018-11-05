Explore the Selkirk Seniors Village

Selkirk Seniors Village’s campus-of-care approach lets residents and couples to stay in familiar surroundings as they age or their level-of-care advances.

Conveniently located on the Selkirk Waterfront near the Gorge Waterway is a seniors’ village offering couples the opportunity to retire together, regardless of their level-of-care.

Selkirk Seniors Village offers what’s known as a campus-of-care, which allows residents to stay in the familiar surroundings of the community as they age or as their level-of-care advances. Couples are welcome and encouraged at Selkirk Seniors Village and currently, 16 couples reside in the picturesque Victoria community.

Making the move to Retirement Living can be a difficult one for seniors as they adjust to life in the surroundings of a new home. Selkirk Seniors Village offers peace of mind, providing seniors with a home away from home that they can continue to enjoy into their golden years along with their loved ones.

Being separated from a spouse can be a distressing experience and one that Diane McBeath didn’t wish upon her parents as she looked for a retirement community for both of them last year. Both of Diane’s parents are now residing in Selkirk Seniors Village after a gut-wrenching process to find their new home together.

“This month marked their 70th wedding anniversary. They have lived a long, happy life together and could not have been separated in the final years of their lives without profound heartbreak,” says Diane. “Since moving into Selkirk Seniors Village, their health has improved as they are watched and cared for 24 hours a day. My parents are most grateful and feel ‘they are treated like royalty.’”

Diane came away with great respect for retirement communities like Selkirk Seniors Village that allow couples to remain together. ”This is a rarity in senior care and yet vitally important to the health and happiness of couples,” Diane says.

Joan and her husband Dave have been living in Selkirk for over a year. While Dave receives complex care, Joan lives in one of the independent living apartments in the community. “I have found this living situation very helpful,” says Joan. “I can see Dave every day, he enjoys his visits to my apartment and friends find it very convenient that they can visit us both at the same time.”

For more information about Selkirk Seniors Village please visit retirementconcepts.com/locations or call us at 250-940-1028.