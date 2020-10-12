Face financial fears, with a friend who understands

Looking at your finances can feel as scary as standing on top of a foggy mountain. But once you build a relationship with a financial advisor you’ll be able to see the whole picture, and plan for what’s on the horizon.

For many of us, trying to see our financial picture is a little like standing at the top of a mountain and trying to see what’s out there, but the fog is in the way.

It’s a bit scary and you are afraid to take the next step, worried you might fall over the edge as you try to look over.

Let Tanya Sterling be your personal Chief Financial Officer and Life Coach —a trusted advisor and friend who understands your story and is always there to answer questions and provide guidance.

“Once your finances are set up so things are systematic and clear, you’ll finally have a firm grasp on where you stand,” she says. “From that new perspective, we can now see the opportunities you may not have even known existed, and once the fog has been lifted, can start to look towards the future with a clear view.”

Tanya’s broad skill set will help you see your whole life more clearly. At Sterling Financial she’s a Chartered Professional Accountant but also a Chartered Financial Divorce Specialist, Mediator, Certified Power Coach and Conflict Coach with certificates in ElderLaw, Collaborative Dispute & Resolution and Negotiation, a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging, and a Reiki Master.

Maybe your income streams are all over the place —a job, rental properties, a small business, caring for kids and/or elderly parents, or sorting through a separation — and you’d like to untangle everything. Maybe you’re recently retired and after decades of responsibility and you just don’t want to spend any energy on paperwork anymore. Build a relationship with Sterling Financial, and take back control.

“If you’ve been neglecting your finances it can be scary to take action, but I hear from clients all the time who say ‘Honestly it wasn’t that bad, and now, finally I have a clear picture on where I am and what my plan is!’” Tanya says.

Confidence is contagious

Standing on top of your mountain of life and seeing the whole picture is liberating. Sterling Financial’s clients gain confidence and shake off worry, and that proactive attitude often spreads to family and friends.

“You don’t have to do it all by yourself if you don’t want to, we can help. Let’s take the step to understand what’s going on, and trust that you are doing what it takes to move forward and build the path to your goals,” Tanya says. “With less worry and a motivation to move forward, you may also inspire and empower others in your life to learn these new skills and be proactive.”

It doesn’t matter how messy your situation feels, Tanya’s unique skillset can help. A retired parent moved in with her kids, and both the personal and financial relationships had deteriorated. Tanya combined mediation with financial advice to find a path forward with this family. A beneficiary wanted to prove they were responsible enough to take control of their inheritance Trust; Tanya helped organize their finances, provided education and, together, they set up a system to help build financial confidence and skills, and mediated with relatives. Want to cut back your business to spend more time with your kids? Hoping to retire early?

“Once a relationship is built with my clients they can turn to me for all sorts of things: ‘I just got this in the mail, what do I do?’ ‘Should I sell this rental property?’ ‘How should I structure my RRSP?’ Being able to see things from a 360 angle helps me to see what’s behind your back. Sometimes with just a little help dealing with all the little things that come up, with the benefit of experience and insight, the uncertainty and fear can finally subside and you can look out on the horizon of your life, taking in the full spectrum. You’ll have a new perspective on what finances mean and how you are going to move forward with clear direction and with confidence towards the endless possibilities in front of you.”

Call 250-857-1857 or email info@sterlingfinancial.ca to schedule a free 15 minute “Good-Fit” conversation with Tanya Sterling.

