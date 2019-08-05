Feel right at home: Resident sings praises of downtown seniors residence

Annette Wetherly enjoying life at The Glenshiel, and all around it

Resident Annette Wetherly sits in her favourite chair just inside the main entrance of The Glenshiel independent living residence. She enjoys reading biographies, such as the one on Mary Pickford she is currently tackling. The retired nurse practitioner and midwife, and longtime volunteer at the Royal BC Museum next door, loves the friendly atmosphere at The Glenshiel and its very central location. Don Descoteau/Black Press

When a new resident moves into The Glenshiel independent living residence, there’s a good chance one of the first people they’ll speak with is Annette Wetherly, a member of the welcoming committee.

This active resident and retired nurse practitioner and midwife says it’s important to make people feel at home when they move in. That was one of the main reasons she chose The Glenshiel about three years ago.

“It’s a very friendly place,” she says. “The staff are wonderful and the residents are all very pleasant, and you really feel like you’re at home – which you are!”

Plenty of ways to stay active and sharp

Annette enjoys many of the activities hosted for residents, like the musical entertainment, games days and more, but you’re apt to find her on summer afternoons on the cozy chair just inside the front door, reading.

“I like biographies,” she says, noting her current literary pick is about silent film star Mary Pickford. She appreciates the sizable library in the residents’ Thistle Lounge, noting that many interesting books have been donated. Annette is a published author herself, having written Nurse Stuck in the Snow, about her experiences working in north-central B.C., the Far North and the East Coast.

Central location a perfect spot

Being in the hub of Victoria’s tourism sector at 606 Douglas St. works well for Annette. Not only does she have a beautiful neighbourhood to explore during her daily 6 a.m. walks – nearby Beacon Hill Park is a favourite spot – she volunteers a few days a week at the Royal BC Museum next door. The fact she speaks four languages has come in handy, along with her experience working in Guatemala, which has helped her describe to visitors the museum’s current Maya: The Great Jaguar Rises exhibition.

Still an active driver, she finds it handy being able to park her car just outside the building and head off to practise with the Victoria Philarmonic Choir in Saanich, or other trips that are too far to walk, although she walks most places.

Keeping mealtimes in mind

Residents at The Glenshiel receive three home-cooked meals a day, with special meals on holidays. Afternoon and evening snacks are made available in the lounge, as well as early morning tea and coffee. As a member of the food committee, Annette is among the residents who offer input to the kitchen staff on menu items.

Ownership helps keep rents affordable

The non-profit Glenshiel Housing Society operates the residence with financial assistance from B.C. Housing, which allows it to provide affordable accommodation for low- to middle-income seniors.

For more information about The Glenshiel as a rental option, visit theglenshiel.bc.ca, email executivedirector@theglenshiel.bc.ca or call 250-383-4164 to arrange to view the premises.