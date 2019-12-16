Feeling stuck and hoping to shine a light on financial blind-spots?

Problems are like weeds. If you cut the plant without digging down to the root of the issue, it’s just a matter of time before it comes back.

So consider Tanya Sterling of Sterling Financial a master gardener.

“People come in outpouring with interconnected issues that have something to do with their finances. My job is to take all of that information, clearly outline the thread that ties it together, add logic to it, and find a linear path forward.”

More often than not, her work to help clients with their financial problems involves digging down to the roots the issue.

“When there’s a money issue, people think it’s about money, but it’s usually not,” says Sterling, “If something to do with money is holding you back, then there’s a good chance there’s something inside that needs to shift.”

Sterling is willing to dig deep with her clients to find the roots of an issue, knowing that clarifying one will help to solve the other.

“We’ll coach through each issue, challenge or goal one-by-one, and as we peel away the layers, the benefits radiate into other aspects of their lives.”

Triple-threat: finances, communications, spiritual connectivity

Growing up, Sterling learned to cope with challenges in her own life by turning inward and connecting with her emotional processes. Later in life she realized that not everyone had developed that connection, just like not everyone learned to manage their finances or build strong communication skills.

“I feel like I was evoked, more than called, to my purpose. And I’ve been obsessed with learning and taking classes to hone my abilities and skills ever since.”

For years Sterling has helped clients with all their financial matters such as taxes, divorce mediation, estate settlement, and business accounting, and she understands that the scope of her coaching is surprising for some.

“It might seem a little weird for an accounting practice,” Sterling says.

But the truth is she’s been doing this kind of work all along.

“I feel like I’m a transformational agent for those who are willing to learn more about themselves and how they integrate in the world, and finances are one way to tap into that power we’re all born with. It’s just another path to get there, and I can help show the way.”

Tap into your superpower

By changing your perception you can change the way you operate, both in your finances and other aspects of your life. Sterling Financial will help you see the blind-spots you didn’t know you had, and help build new pathways of being.

“As part of our journey together, you will grow even stronger by learning to tap into your subconscious, rewire your brain to master whole braining thinking and use these tools for the rest of your life to overcome any roadblocks that come across your path in overcoming challenges and reaching your goals.”

Reach out today by emailing info@sterlingfinancial.ca or calling 250-857-1857.