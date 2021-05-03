Pick up the <em>Financial Literacy Guide</em> from locations around Greater Victoria, or read the e-edition online.

Pick up the Financial Literacy Guide from locations around Greater Victoria, or read the e-edition online.

Financial Literacy Guide shares what local families need to know now

According to a 2020 national survey by FP Canada, Canadians have ranked money as their greatest cause of stress in life – more than personal health, work and relationships. That sentiment was also at the core of the Canadian government’s Task Force on Financial Literacy, founded in the belief that financial literacy is critical to the prosperity and financial well-being of Canadians.

It was with that in mind that Black Press Media published its Financial Literacy Guide, the latest in its series of award-winning community publications that have explored important issues ranging from the overdose crisis to mental health to the coronavirus.

This latest special report, Financial Literacy, a 2021 Resource Guide for Greater Victoria, offers insights, information and tools to help Greater Victorians move forward and prepare for their short- and long-term future.

Published by the Victoria News and Monday Magazine, with community partner Coastal Community Credit Union, the publication is packed with information targeting the four key areas identified by the federal task force:

  1. Knowledge – an understanding of personal and broader financial matters;
  2. Skills – the ability to apply that financial knowledge in everyday life;
  3. Confidence – having the self-assurance to make important decisions; and
  4. Responsible financial decisions – the ability of individuals to use the knowledge, skills and confidence they have gained to make choices appropriate to their own circumstances.

“As we explored the topic of financial literacy for this guide, we quickly learned how important it is for individuals and families to have the skills they need to prepare for their future. I invite you to read on and learn more,” says Ruby Della Siega, publisher of Monday Magazine.

Inside, learn what the experts mean by financial literacy – and why it’s important – the benefits of budgeting and how to do it effectively, and how to talk to your kids about money. Learn why couples should tackle financial matters together, find support for new Canadians, tips for those starting their own business, and how to watch for and protect yourself from scams and investment fraud.

Inside, you’ll also find a comprehensive resource guide filled with handy contacts, organizations and programs designed to help Greater Victorians do more with their money.

Pick the guide up from locations around Greater Victoria, or read the e-edition online here.

And stay tuned…we’re working on many more compelling topics. Together, we can make the community stronger.

FinancesFinancial planning

Previous story
After battling cancer, a family rallies to help others in need

Just Posted

Rendering of the proposed design for the new public safety building in Esquimalt. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt residents question approval process for $42M public safety building

May 10 deadline to register opposition, resident group rallying support to force referendum

An off-leash dog plays with a ball in Vernon, B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich park advocates call for off-leash dog park, changes to leash restrictions

Fenced dog run in Cadboro-Gyro Park would take pressure off beach, other parks, association says

Telework could lead to a ‘non-negligible’ cut in greenhouse gas emission and reduce the stress of community, but also reduce the demand for public transit. (Black Press Media file photo)
More than 45% of workers in Greater Victoria could work from home

Teleworking could reduce greenhouse gas emissions but cut demand for public transit

Saanich runner Yana Hempler is following up her 12 marathons in 12 days feat from 2020 with a 30 marathons in 30 days project, once again as a fundraiser for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Her first 42-kilometre run is scheduled for May 1. (Courtesy Yana Hempler)
30-in-30: Saanich runner ready for her next marathon fundraiser

Yana Hempler runs first of 30 marathons in 30 days on May 1 to benefit hospitals foundation

Saanich author Hannalora Leavitt hopes her new book, This Disability Experience, helps to dispel the ‘otherness’ that often surrounds people with disabilities. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich author pens empowering, informative book on disability

Hannalora Leavitt, who lives with a visual impairment, wants to change how people look at disability

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Every day, boxes of unsalable food gets donated from grocery stores, reducing the amount of food that goes to the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of Vancouver Island landfills just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Most Read