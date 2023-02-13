Find out why people are calling these Royal Bay condos home

There are many reasons people are choosing to live in the new ELIZA condominiums, in the West Shore’s Royal Bay community. For happy soon-to-be resident France, the vibrant community brings a lot of joy.

“I want to be near the ocean and somewhere that is going to be a village, and I don’t have to drive everywhere and have all my amenities here,” France says. “This community includes all generations of people. Young kids in another school being built, high school, people who are retired, people who are just starting out and having kids. It’s a complete little village… around people of all generations.”

Here are 5 more reasons to love the new ELIZA condominiums:

West Coast Modern Architecture: Designed by internationally-recognized Rositch Hemphill Architects, one of Vancouver’s top architectural firms, ELIZA’s West Coast modern style embodies the unique character and flavour of its Royal Bay neighbourhood.

Incredible Interiors: Professionally designed interiors characterised by serene colour palettes and superior finishes. The award-winning team at Proscenium Architecture + Interiors, Inc. has curated two distinct colour palettes for you to choose from. Every home is air-conditioned and has curated chef-inspired kitchens.

Stunning neighbourhood and surroundings: Living at ELIZA puts you within walking and biking distance of all the amenities you need for daily life, including The Commons—a vibrant new retail village anchored by Quality Foods and Cascadia Liquor. Royal Bay is a walkable & bikeable seaside community, there are beaches, parks, trails and greenways.

“The Commons – to be completed later this year – will also include Pure Integrative Pharmacy, Next Level Childcare, an Island Health Long Term Care Centre and more. It promises to be a fantastic retail village, and will really round out this community by providing everything you need, right here!” says Neil Blaney of Island Realm Real Estate.

Amazing amenities: Enjoy a lounge and amenity room, rooftop patio with barbeque pit, convenient fitness center, pet washing station, underground secure parking and bike storage, vegetable plots and outdoor green spaces.

So much, so close to home: Minutes by car to downtown Victoria and other Westshore centres, as well as Esquimalt Lagoon, nearby farm markets, golf courses and nature trails.

Brought to you by Pacific Capital Real Estate Group, sold by Island Realm Real Estate, register now to join those who are calling ELIZA home. Two bedroom homes start from just $579,900.

“We had a very successful launch and a great 2022, selling 60 per cent of our homes,” says Blaney. “We invite you come find out for yourself why people are calling this amazing community home.”

Find out more by calling 250-590-2502 or visit their presentation centre at 3567 Ryder Hesjedal Way from 12-4 p.m. Friday – Tuesday.

