Victoria News and Monday Magazine are proud to announce the publication of Finding Hope: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence, produced with community partners the Victoria Foundation and Island Health.

Victoria News and Monday Magazine are proud to announce the publication of Finding Hope: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence, produced with community partners the Victoria Foundation and Island Health.

Finding Hope: Publication aims to help break the cycle of domestic violence

The statistics are sobering: 60 per cent of British Columbia residents know a woman who has been assaulted, and each week, 1,000 instances of physical or sexual assault occur in the province.

Additionally, one in six seniors age 60 or older experience abuse and 800,000 children each year in Canada witness a woman being abused.

More sobering still is that these are just the cases of abuse that are reported. We know that many instances of abuse go un-reported.

Further, we must remember the people behind the statistics: each number represents a life torn apart by violence and abuse.

It’s with this in mind that the Victoria News and Monday Magazine are proud to announce the publication of Finding Hope: Breaking the Cycle of Domestic Violence, produced with community partners the Victoria Foundation and Island Health.

Within the publication, we present stories exploring some of the key issues around intimate partner and family violence, along with a wealth of resources – connections with people and programs in our community that are providing support for those experiencing violence.

The publication is the latest in the series of award-winning community publications that have explored important issues ranging from the overdose crisis to mental health to the coronavirus.

Most recent publications included spring’s Financial Literacy Guide and February’s Coronavirus: Your Guide to the New Normal, which recently earned first place in the BC-Yukon Community Newspaper Awards for COVID coverage.

This latest special report, Finding Hope, offers insights, information and resources to help individuals and families experiencing abuse, whether physical, sexual, emotional or financial. Learn about local opportunities to get help, about talking to children and teens about partner violence, about the risks for seniors, and much more.

Pick the guide up from locations around Greater Victoria, or read the e-edition online here.

And stay tuned…we’re working on many more compelling topics. Together, we can make the community stronger.

Communitydomestic violence

Most Read

Previous story
The newest Continuum of Care — now selling and leasing
Next story
Downsizing? These Victoria seniors share their tips

Just Posted

Island Health has issued no-swim advisories at Clover Point and Saanich Inlet. (Black Press Media file photo)
No-swim advisories issued at two Greater Victoria beaches

The government of B.C. has committed $42.9 million to replacing Cedar Hill Middle School with a new, more environmentally-friendly building by January 2025. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. commits $43 million to replace Saanich school

Out of Victoria and its three neighbouring municipalities, Oak Bay municipal workers are the best paid on a per capita basis. (Black Press file)
Saanich CAO tops salary list, but council paid lowest per capita among core municipalities

A report part of the OCP review process in North Saanich identifies the creation of a village centre focused on the McTavish Interchange, McTavish and East Saanich Road and the Panorama Recreation Centre as one of six emerging concepts. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Report finds lack of consensus around housing needs in North Saanich