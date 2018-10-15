Fitness for life: Spin and stretch your way to health

A variety of yoga classes and instructors are available at the new Oak Bay Fitness on Oak Bay Avenue. Spin classes and mat pilates are also part of the mix and soon, group conditioning and boxing classes will be added.

A new fitness and wellness facility in Oak Bay is looking to get you moving and enjoying the health benefits that an active lifestyle brings.

Oak Bay Fitness, which opened its doors recently at a large, completely transformed space at 2040 Oak Bay Ave., has created spin, yoga and mat pilates classes – and soon group conditioning and boxing workouts – with the goal in mind of helping individuals make fitness activities a regular and fun part of their weekly routine.

Co-owner Don Mattrick, who many people know from his pioneering work in the gaming sector with Electronic Arts, Microsoft and Zynga, opened the gym under the guiding philosophy he and wife Nanon de Gaspe Beaubien Mattrick have lived by for many years.

“We are both in our 50s, and what we’ve learned about being active and fit since our early days is that there are real benefits, in terms of wellness and health,” he says. “The science now says people who are active live longer, they have better quality of life, increased energy and carry a more positive outlook on life.”

High-tech equipment for every shape and size

The new facility is equipped with 35 state-of-the-art, Keiser M3I stationary bikes that use an industry leading magnetic resistance system. They also have a dynamic screen that displays everything from what gear you’re riding in (1 to 24) to real-time output measured in wattage expended and calories burnt, as well as distance travelled per workout. And the bikes are set up in a large room to allow for plenty of room between riders.

Each of the spin class instructors, including leader Baylea Wilkins – she’s also a former Gold Gloves boxing champion – will individualize their classes with music and intensity levels. Wilkins is also working on a group conditioning boxing class where participants will work with a partner and move through various stations.

Leading the six-member team of yoga instructors is Janet Walden, an experienced and respected member of the local yoga community.

Here’s some other features of the new Oak Bay Fitness:

A pay per session (no membership fees required) model lets users pay for only what they use. They can drop in or purchase one or multiple classes ($19.05/class single, $17.10/class five-pack, $15.20/class for a 10-pack; that’s $20, $18 or $16 with GST)

Adult only, women and men

Awesome instructors and new equipment for all classes

Free parking on site for 25 participants

Dedicated spaces for classes, with high-end audio systems

Classes offered seven days a week, reserve your bike/mat and spot in the room

While those looking for a longer workout can find them here, the majority of the classes are an hour in duration, Mattrick says. “The key idea is when you can set a personal goal of doing your workout, and be in and out in an hour, people are more likely to do that.”