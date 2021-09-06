For lunch, for leisure and for living… it’s nice to have options!

The Vista is an eleven-storey steel framed building that will offer 38 exclusive Condominiums for sale, 95 Independent Living rental suites and 48 Specialized Memory and Complex Care studios for those who require additional support with physical needs, and those with dementia or other cognitive challenges.

The Vista by Avenir Senior Living is a new era in retirement living. Why? Because it offers residents choice!

Options for living

The Vista is an 11 storey steel framed building that will offer 38 exclusive condominiums for sale and 95 Independent Living rental suites, all with en-suite bathrooms, in-suite laundry, patios, and private air conditioning.

There will also be 48 Specialized Memory and Complex Care studios for those who require additional support with physical needs and those with dementia or other cognitive challenges.

At The Vista, you can truly age in place with the wide range of Continuum Care options designed to meet your changing needs.

Options for leisure

Close to scenic ocean walkways, gorgeous parklands, Esquimalt Recreation Centre, shopping and public transportation, this upcoming community is nestled in at the edge of the beautiful Saxe Pointe.

When you move into Avenir Senior Living’s latest development, you’ll be joining a supportive, safe and vibrant community. The Vista is a high quality, pet friendly building with exquisite Hemmingway- themed design and eclectic decor that is reminiscent of exotic travel and adventure. A fitness studio, beauty salon, movie theatre, art studio and other amenities are ready whenever you are.

Family-owned and operated and Vancouver Island-based, Avenir Senior Living’s David and Violet Craik have spent the last forty years honing their expertise in senior retirement communities in Canada and the US. With a solid reputation for safety, care and security, your health and wellness are their priority and specialty.

“The Vista will inspire and support healthy living and fulfilling lives wherever a senior is in their life. We understand the balance of building and managing trusted senior living facilities and creating welcoming, inspired communities,” said David and Violet Craik, founders and owners of Avenir Senior Living

Options for lunch, and every other meal too!

Dine in the Sky in the 11th floor Palm Dining Room where you will enjoy meals prepared by a Red Seal Chef. The 11th floor will also feature many amenity rooms such as the Fred & Ginger Piano Lounge, The Polo Club, Garden Tea Room and many more all surrounded in floor to ceiling glass windows for you to experience panoramic ocean and city views.

The Vista elevates the dining experience with a wide variety of gourmet fare to tempt your taste buds, and four lovely dining spaces for your choice of elegant or casual surroundings.

A home, a community and a neighbourhood

The Sales Centre is located at 1318 Esquimalt Rd. and is open to take deposits for condominium sales and rental suite leases. Call today to book your appointment at 778-402-1352 or for more information visit www.liveatVista.ca.

Located at the edge of gorgeous Saxe Point in historic Esquimalt, residents of The Vista are just a short walk, ride or drive away from all that Esquimalt has to offer. (Photo: Edgar Bullon)