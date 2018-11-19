Get a good ‘read’ on senior living in Victoria

Margaret Hunt, who has lived at The Glenshiel independent living residence for about a year, loves to spend time reading and plays Trivial Pursuit there on Tuesdays.

Margaret Hunt appreciates order in her life, from her own living space to the amenities around her. And she’s a voracious reader.

It’s not surprising then, that one of the things she took on after moving into The Glenshiel was organizing the residence’s on-site library, after conferring with Executive Director Lynn Larsen.

“I took all the books out and put what I thought were the most interesting books in prominent areas, and put the other sort of ‘fluff’ books in other areas,” Margaret says. She also tried to arrange the books by author names and putting the large print editions together.

The library, stocked with donated books, is just one of the things Margaret loves about living at this Douglas Street residence.

Wide range of social activities available

Living on her own in an apartment near Cook Street Village meant Margaret had to seek out activities, but The Glenshiel’s programmers keep residents busy with daily events of interest scheduled around regular meal times.

Keen on learning new things, especially about other cultures, as well as staying physically active and hearing people’s stories, Margaret enjoys Trivia Tuesdays and listening to guest speakers – one fellow resident recently gave a talk on his book about birds and dinosaurs. She often walks home from Central Baptist Church on Pandora Avenue and regularly participates in exercise sessions at The Glenshiel.

First visit a serendipitous occasion

Margaret considers herself an introvert, but found herself in conversation with a gentleman named Henry at a social outing last year. She listened to him talk about living at The Glenshiel and how much he loved it. At a later outing he again raved to her about the residence.

“So out of curiosity, I thought, ‘I’m going to go and check it out,’” she says.

The day of her visit she encountered a woman on the street who lived there. Margaret was later introduced to the woman, who was soon to be moving out of her suite. Within two months, Margaret was moving in and she’s made the most of her time living there.

