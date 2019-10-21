Get more from your natural gas appliance with these money-saving solutions

Furnaces, boilers, fireplaces and water heaters can provide years of affordable comfort if treated right, and annual servicing helps ensure they’re operating safely and efficiently.

Natural gas is an efficient option for BC homes, ideal for heating, cooking and more. But to ensure your natural gas appliances continue to operate at their best for years to come, regular maintenance is essential.

Furnaces, boilers, fireplaces and water heaters can provide years of affordable comfort if treated right, and annual servicing helps ensure they’re operating safely and efficiently, explains Ian Turnbull, Damage Prevention & Emergency Services Manager, FortisBC.

“It’s just like having your vehicle serviced,” Turnbull says. “Your natural gas appliance is a mechanical device, so you can have pet fur, dust and dirt end up in your burners and that can cause them to get plugged up and not operate efficiently.”

A Technical Safety BC-licensed gas contractor can clean out that debris so the appliance does its job, without having to work harder.

“Having gas-fuelled appliances like furnaces, boilers, water heater heaters and fireplaces checked and serviced at least annually is important for safety, but can also have the benefit of reducing costs,” explains Technical Safety BC’s Brian Zinn, Acting Gas Technical Leader. “Proper maintenance saves homeowners money by ensuring equipment is operating efficiently. Meanwhile, preventative maintenance by licensed contractors provides peace of mind.”

Here’s how:

Safety – inspecting the area around your appliances ensures there is nothing nearby that could pose the risk of fire. Similarly, having licensed contractors check appliance venting and air supply systems can also prevent carbon monoxide exposure.

inspecting the area around your appliances ensures there is nothing nearby that could pose the risk of fire. Similarly, having licensed contractors check appliance venting and air supply systems can also prevent carbon monoxide exposure. Efficiency – regular maintenance helps your system operate at optimal energy-efficiency standards.

regular maintenance helps your system operate at optimal energy-efficiency standards. Longevity – your contractor can identify any worn parts and replace them before they fail, helping sustain your equipment’s safe functioning and lifespan. It also helps you plan for future replacement, Turnbull says, and when the weather turns cold, you’ll have the added peace-of-mind a properly serviced appliance provides.

your contractor can identify any worn parts and replace them before they fail, helping sustain your equipment’s safe functioning and lifespan. It also helps you plan for future replacement, Turnbull says, and when the weather turns cold, you’ll have the added peace-of-mind a properly serviced appliance provides. Air quality – your contractor can check your furnace filter, showing you when and how to replace it. “If you have questions, they’ll go through it with you,” Turnbull says.

your contractor can check your furnace filter, showing you when and how to replace it. “If you have questions, they’ll go through it with you,” Turnbull says. Warranty – most manufacturers require regular servicing to ensure your warranty remains valid.

Appliance maintenance rebates available

The great news is that servicing is more affordable than ever, thanks to FortisBC’s appliance maintenance rebates. To qualify, customers must have appliances serviced by a licensed gas contractor – find a contractor near you through FortisBC’s Trade Ally Network directory.

Residential natural gas customers who have their natural gas furnace or boiler, tankless water heater and/or fireplace(s) serviced by a licensed gas contractor are eligible for a rebate of $25 or $50 on each appliance. Rebate applications must be submitted by Nov. 30, 2019 to be eligible.

To learn more and apply, visit fortisbc.com/appliancesafety.