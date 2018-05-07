Get paid to step up your fitness game!

Victoria News newspaper carriers like Sam enjoy the opportunity to exercise while they deliver the paper and meet their neighbours.

Getting paid to exercise … does a job get any better than that?

Newspaper carriers for the Victoria News enjoy just that opportunity as they deliver their community newspaper to their neighbours.

Papers are delivered directly to your home twice each week to be delivered by 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Any flyers are already inserted so all you have to do is enjoy your walk!

Reason 1. Whether you’re at home with young children or looking to boost your exercise routine while the kids are in school, a newspaper route offers the chance to put your step-counter to work as you walk through your neighbourhood delivering papers.

Reason 2. Get paid while you walk! Earn money for each paper delivered along your route, saving up for a special treat or extra spending money. There’s even the opportunity for bonuses. Have young helpers? Encourage children to help by sharing the financial rewards, teaching the value of a job well done.

Reason 3. Support older children in their first job, earning them both valuable work experience and spending money. As valuable members of the newspaper team, carriers also enjoy a variety of appreciation benefits, including special thank-you events and giveaways.

Reason 4. Be part of your community. Your community newspaper is a valuable link between your neighbours and the greater community, sharing local stories that matter and news they can use. Carriers are well supported by their field reps and the circulation manager, available to answer any questions that come up.

Reason 5. Getting to know your neighbours can be tough, but by delivering their newspaper you’ll make new friends in no time, building community in the process.

“The most rewarding part of this job is meeting all of the thankful people in my neighbourhood,” says carrier Sam. “But getting paid to exercise isn’t bad either!”

To learn more about available routes near you, email circulation@vicnews.com or call 250-480-3285.