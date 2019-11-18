Global day of giving comes to Victoria

Giving Tuesday is a day dedicated to community, and marks the beginning of the giving season. This year it falls on Dec. 3.

It started in response to Black Friday, the kick-off to Christmas. Black Friday happens the day after American Thanksgiving every year, and it’s the biggest shopping day of the year.

Cyber Monday follows right after, and is your chance to capitalize on Internet deals. It’s a response to the ever-growing world of online shopping.

Then comes Giving Tuesday.

“It’s a chance to reconnect with the spirit of the season,” says Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation.

Grassroots Giving

Giving Tuesday began in the U.S.A. in 2012, but the movement now includes more than 150 countries.

“The campaign is getting bigger every year, and growing around the world,” says Richardson.

While the campaign has global reverberations, the Victoria Foundation wants to make sure local residents know how to connect in their community.

“We want to champion the campaigns of local non-profit organizations,” explains Richardson, “It’s summed up really well in our motto: Connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

The Foundation helps individuals and businesses achieve their philanthropic goals, and helps charitable organizations raise awareness for local campaigns and organize funds for a stable stream of present and future funds.

That includes charities like Our Place, whose Giving Tuesday goal is to raise the funds necessary to provide meals to 1000 people in December.

Money’s not the only way to get involved

“Not everybody has money to spare, but Giving Tuesday is about supporting local organizations in any way you can, offering your specific skill-set in any capacity,” explains Richardson.

Here are some ideas of the various ways you can share your time, talent and treasure this Dec. 3.