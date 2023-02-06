Great fun, great causes: 5 ways to help the Victoria Royals build community this month!

Special themed games combine great hockey with support for local initiatives … and plenty of fun

The Victoria Royals calendar is filled with exciting themed home games in February, including the popular Pink in the Rink game.

If you’re a fan of WHL hockey, and you want to support your community, you don’t want to miss these February home games from the Victoria Royals!

“February is absolutely packed with a variety of different theme nights, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” says George Fadel, Head of Sports & Entertainment Marketing with the Victoria Royals.

Mark your calendar – here’s a look at what’s coming up:

1. Pink in the Rink, Feb. 10 – February kicks off with the annual Pink in the Rink game, one of the biggest events on the Royals’ schedule, as they use raise money to help fight the battle against breast cancer.

“Fans really look forward to this game,” Fadel says. “They’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for this great cause over the years!”

Game tickets start at $15, with $1 from every ticket donated to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. You can even bid for unique, game-worn pink jerseys, with proceeds going directly to the Foundation.

2. Indigenous Cultural Celebration, Feb. 17 – Join the Royals for their tilt against the Saskatoon Blades when they’ll also celebrate local Indigenous culture.

Proceeds from the 50/50 draw will go to the Moose Hide Campaign, a movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys standing up against violence towards women and children.

Fans can also buy orange t-shirts at the game, and players will wear orange warm-up jerseys throughout February to be auctioned off later. Proceeds from both will go to the Orange Shirt Project.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Moose Hide Campaign, raising awareness for a great cause while celebrating Indigenous culture. The night will be a thoughtful celebration, with performances from the Songhees Nation drummers and dancers, as well as local artists showcased in the arena concourses,” Fadel says.

February 26 is Star Wars Day at the Save-On-Foods Centre, featuring a stadium filled with your favourite Star Wars Characters.

3. Family Day, Feb. 20 – Celebrate Family Day by cheering on the Royals as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds!

The game’s 2:05 p.m. start lets the whole family take in the game, plus a post-game skate with the players.

“We weren’t able to have this event for the last couple years, so we’re excited that fans will once again have a chance for some up-close fun with the players on our home ice,” Fadel says.

4. Nickelodeon Night, Feb. 25 – Kids will love this family-oriented theme night filled with videos, music and in-game activities featuring the irreverent energy and characters from Nickelodeon’s most popular franchise – SpongeBob SquarePants.

Players will wear Sponge Bob jerseys, to be auctioned off at the end of the game, with proceeds going to Children’s Miracle Network in support of children’s hospitals in Western Canada.

‘This game is always exciting and fun for the whole family, and a great opportunity to support children’s hospitals,” Fadel says.

5. Star Wars Day, Feb. 26 – A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…the Rebellion returned to the Save-On-Foods Centre!

With a 3:05 p.m. start time so the entire family can enjoy the fun, this game features an arena filled with a variety of the most well-known Star Wars characters.

“Last year there were over 30 cosplayers in full costume at the game,” Fadel says. “It’s your chance to get a photo with one of your favourite Star Wars characters.”

Purchase tickets for Victoria Royals home games at selectyourtickets.com and come cheer on the home team!

