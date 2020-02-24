Grocers, community come together for ‘hidden hungry’

The Island Food Caring campaign comes to Greater Victoria’s Country Grocer, Thrifty Foods, Fairway, Red Barn Market and Root Cellar stores from Feb. 27 to March 22.

On any given day in the Capital Region, more than 50,000 people – our hidden hungry – may be unsure where their next meals may come from.

Five local grocers and Island Food Caring, a fellowship of local organizations committed to providing fresh and healthy food for families in need, aim to stop that.

How? By diverting close to more than 1,800 kilograms of food waste from the local landfill every day, the Island Food Caring Campaign allows families to enjoy healthy food options.

In fact, the project allows 544,310 kg of food to be diverted from the landfill each year – a win for both the environment and local families.

Feeding the Food Rescue Project

Supported by the Victoria Foundation, the Island Food Caring campaign comes to Greater Victoria’s Country Grocer, Thrifty Foods, Fairway, Red Barn Market and Root Cellar stores from Feb. 27 to March 22.

Look for Food Rescue Project signage in your local store, where you can donate at the till. You can also donated directly via the program’s website, islandfoodcaring.ca.

“We are inspired and incredibly grateful for the grocers and other partners that have all played a part in making the Food Rescue Project the success it is today,” says Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “But it takes our whole community to solve an issue as big as this. Donations to this campaign will help fund critical operating expenses, and we thank all of the caring public for their support.”

The campaign raises awareness and funds for the Food Rescue Project, an initiative of the Mustard Seed and the Food Share Network. Through the Mustard Seed’s Food Security Distribution Centre, the project recovers and redistributes healthy, fresh food, including produce, meat and dairy, to food-insecure communities.

More information on Island Food Caring and the Food Rescue Project, visit islandfoodcaring.ca

The Food Rescue Project was made possible by the Victoria Foundation matching funds with the Rotary Clubs of Greater Victoria.

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. Managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, proceeds from these funds are distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $225 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations strengthening communities.

