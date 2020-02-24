The Island Food Caring campaign comes to Greater Victoria’s Country Grocer, Thrifty Foods, Fairway, Red Barn Market and Root Cellar stores from Feb. 27 to March 22.

Grocers, community come together for ‘hidden hungry’

Local grocers host Island Food Caring campaign Feb. 27 to March 22.

On any given day in the Capital Region, more than 50,000 people – our hidden hungry – may be unsure where their next meals may come from.

Five local grocers and Island Food Caring, a fellowship of local organizations committed to providing fresh and healthy food for families in need, aim to stop that.

How? By diverting close to more than 1,800 kilograms of food waste from the local landfill every day, the Island Food Caring Campaign allows families to enjoy healthy food options.

In fact, the project allows 544,310 kg of food to be diverted from the landfill each year – a win for both the environment and local families.

Feeding the Food Rescue Project

Supported by the Victoria Foundation, the Island Food Caring campaign comes to Greater Victoria’s Country Grocer, Thrifty Foods, Fairway, Red Barn Market and Root Cellar stores from Feb. 27 to March 22.

Look for Food Rescue Project signage in your local store, where you can donate at the till. You can also donated directly via the program’s website, islandfoodcaring.ca.

“We are inspired and incredibly grateful for the grocers and other partners that have all played a part in making the Food Rescue Project the success it is today,” says Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “But it takes our whole community to solve an issue as big as this. Donations to this campaign will help fund critical operating expenses, and we thank all of the caring public for their support.”

The campaign raises awareness and funds for the Food Rescue Project, an initiative of the Mustard Seed and the Food Share Network. Through the Mustard Seed’s Food Security Distribution Centre, the project recovers and redistributes healthy, fresh food, including produce, meat and dairy, to food-insecure communities.

More information on Island Food Caring and the Food Rescue Project, visit islandfoodcaring.ca

***

The Food Rescue Project was made possible by the Victoria Foundation matching funds with the Rotary Clubs of Greater Victoria.

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. Managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, proceeds from these funds are distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $225 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations strengthening communities.

food security

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
Time to celebrate the BEST of the Island’s residential building projects!

Just Posted

Michelle Obama: In Conversation in Victoria, March 31

Former First Lady hosted by Victoria Chamber for moderated event at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Victoria veteran receives the National Order of the Legion of Honour

Lorne Frame was pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War

Saanich homeowner creates petition to abolish unrelated occupancy limits

Unrelated occupancy limits give rise to duelling petitions

Saanich fire station to receive green remodel after more than 40 years

New facility to feature solar panels, space for more emergency vehicles

Cold water swimming a morning ritual for Willows Beach crew

Group turned heads when they slow-walked into the Polar Plunge

VIDEO: 2020 BC Winter Games wrap up in Fort St. John as torch passes to Maple Ridge

More than 1,000 athletes competed in the 2020 BC Winter Games

Massive early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island home

Firefighters from three departments called in to battle fire at unoccupied residence

Sooke shoe designer customizing Nike shoes to benefit children with special needs

Zac Vine has designed shoes for Drake and The Weeknd

Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Health ministry wouldn’t comment on specific flight routes

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver

Part of a series of blockades nationwide

Violent ends to past Indigenous protests haunt Trudeau government

Trudeau adopted a more assertive tone Friday, insisting the barricade must come down

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

Most Read