Has it been a while? Rediscover walkable, remarkable Parksville Downtown.

We’re more than just a pretty beach!

We’re in love with our world-famous Community Park, its expanse of sand, and the stunning views from the oceanfront boardwalk.

But our downtown is pretty too, and authentic. Banners, flowering baskets, decorative pavement treatments all create a sense of place. A new pedestrian wayfinding system, complete with beautiful gateway signs, ensures visitors don’t miss a corner.

Explore an eclectic mix of shops, services, accommodations and dining experiences in downtown Parksville.

Parksville Downtown’s colourful quirky walking map guides you around our charming streets to sites significant to our past. Places like the Rod and Gun, Abernethy House, and Memorial Avenue.

The names of our streets tell a story of enterprise and optimism. John Hirst was among the first settlers here when the area was known as “the River.” At the turn of the 20th century, a road was built from Nanaimo and a post office soon followed. The mail was distributed from the cabin of Nelson Parks, our city’s namesake. Logging was always a major industry. The extension of the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway in 1901 spurred Parksville’s growth.

Today you can explore an eclectic mix of shops, services, accommodations, and dining experiences. Throw in some local history and friendly people and you have a perfect break from average.

Parksville Downtown has a burgeoning food scene, with choices and tastes for every palate – vegetarian, sushi, seafood, Thai, Vietnamese, perfect pizza and burgers – everything from relaxing coffee shops to fine dining.

Our shops are uniquely us: small clothing boutiques; lifestyle stores featuring local artists and artisans; bookstores; gourmet, ethnic and health food grocers. There are fabulous finds and surprises around every corner. Parksville Downtown has an exciting mix of specialty stores, from urban sophisticated to funky fantastic, with prices as friendly as the city itself.

Did we mention that we’re pooch-friendly? You’ll see dogs and their people everywhere. Many of our businesses put out water stations for your best friend.

Parksville Downtown. When you’re ready, you’re welcome.

Find out more at parksvilledowntown.ca

Parksville Beach

