Helping families in your neighbourhood succeed

With the living wage jumping 20 per cent this year in Greater Victoria, families in our region are struggling more than ever to make ends meet. Many people report that they are living paying cheque to pay cheque and often sacrifice basic needs to make rent and pay for utilities.

Meghan’s Story

Meghan has two young kids. Becoming a single mom had a huge financial impact on her life. She realized she was struggling and that doing it all on her own can be very isolating. Meghan knew that she needed to learn to live within her means and do better for herself and her kids; she would need support.

Meghan got support through a financial literacy program funded by United Way to strengthen the capacity of local families for a more stable and healthy way of life for themselves and their children.

“When I’ve been struggling, my kids struggle; when I’m doing well, my kids do well,” Meghan says. The program delivered through funding from United Way has given her the support and skills she was missing to help her family thrive. “The long-term impact of that is huge,” she explains.

Around 15 per cent of the families in the Capital Regional District are low-income. Your support goes a long way in helping our neighbours who are struggling. The impact of your gift will help our neighbours like Meghan and her two young children. United, we can strengthen local neighbourhood resources to help families succeed.

