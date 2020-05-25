Many of the recent grants distributed by the Victoria Foundation through the Rapid Relief Fund have focused on providing local residents with access to healthy food.

Helping Greater Victoria charities, community move toward recovery

Victoria Foundation eyes resiliency-building through COVID lens

“What a caring city we live in. The compassion and thoughtfulness behind all these donations is a miracle – indeed, to spread hope and love at this particular time is crucial.”

***

Called upon to help in face of COVID-19 challenges, Greater Victorians responded.

For some, their Rapid Relief Fund donations recognized the needs of isolated seniors or hungry families; for others, concern for victims of domestic violence who suddenly had restricted access to their usual support system. Others gave in memory of someone who would have stepped forward themselves, given the opportunity.

“I give in memory of my parents who like many ordinary citizens were not able to give large sums of money but gave of themselves and in support, friendship, lessons for citizenship and other little ways,” one donor wrote to the Victoria Foundation, which is administering the Fund.

Launched by a coalition of Greater Victoria business and philanthropic partners in response to the immediate needs created by COVID-19, the Rapid Relief Fund collected an amazing $1 million in less than 36 hours.

Those same donations were then quickly distributed to local charities serving those in need, approved by the Victoria Foundation’s Board of Directors. Today, nearly two months after the Fund launched, grants to local charities have totalled $5,646,700, including $550,000 in grants distributed last week.

RELATED READING: Community comes together to fund Rapid Relief

Moving toward the next phase of recovery

Today, as businesses, charities and the community pivot to address the next phase of our COVID-19 reality, the Victoria Foundation also offers a simple way for donors to continue supporting those essential local organizations.

From senior care to youth services, the longstanding Vital Victoria Fund supports projects, programs and services that are among the most important in our community, allowing the Foundation to proactively respond to critical needs as they arise.

For the coming months, the Fund will support Greater Victoria’s recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

“The Vital Victoria Fund has always allowed us to support the areas of greatest need within our community,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation CEO. “For the next six to 18 months, as the effects of COVID-19 continue to unfold, grants from the Fund will be viewed through the lens of recovery efforts and building short- and long-term resilience for our local charities.”

Providing more help where it’s needed

Last week, the Victoria Foundation and United Way Greater Victoria also announced they’ll jointly administer local distribution of the federal government’s new Emergency Community Support Fund, providing additional much-needed assistance to charitiesserving vulnerable populations.

Through the ECSF, the two organizations will invest $1.6 million in local registered charities and qualified donees. Organizations can apply for funding through a single application process, with applications accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis through July 27 or until funds are fully allocated.

***

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation, managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds. The Capital Region’s largest non-government funder, the Foundation distributes proceeds from funds as grants for charitable or educational purposes.

PhilanthropyVictoria Foundation

Previous story
Discover your dream staycation at this hidden gem!

Just Posted

Victoria society purchases addiction recovery home after year of fundraising

Umbrella Society’s Foundation House is a second stage house for men in active recovery

Victoria dealer sells Batmobile replica at Arizona auction

Tim Quocksister sells Batmobile replica for $165,000 US at auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Colwood eyes upgrades to recreation area near Lookout Lake Dam

Upgrades to dam estimated to be complete before end of year

When crisis hits: How West Shore RCMP have dealt with the pandemic

More front-line officers on road in mobile offices

Sidney staff recommends additional outdoor seating for restaurants and cafes

Report before council also leaves open possibility of closing a portion of Beacon Avenue

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

RCMP facing ‘systemic sustainability challenges’ due to provincial policing role

Provinces, territories and municipalities pay anywhere from 70 to 90 per cent of the cost of the RCMP’s services

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

One man dead after standoff with Chilliwack RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the RCMP’s role in the death

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

Most Read