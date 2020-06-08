Proceeds from the 2020 Hometown Heroes Lottery support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Helping our Hometown Heroes

With your tickets, you could win big – and give back

This year more than ever, your Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets will make a difference.

They can make a difference in your life – there are over 3,200 prizes to win, including a Grand Prize Draw with nine packages to choose from, such as a $2.7 million White Rock home package or $2.1 million cash.

And they make all the difference at British Columbia’s biggest hospital – helping patients who need vital care and the doctors, nurses and researchers who provide it.

“Our front line health care staff have devoted themselves to preparing to care for COVID-19 patients,” says Angela Chapman, president and CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. “For years, lottery funds have helped ensure that medical teams in B.C. have the tools and equipment they need to save lives.”

All proceeds from this year’s lottery – which sold out this past weekend in record-setting pace – go directly to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0c55XDCAwos / Embed code:

Your tickets don’t just support our Hometown Heroes – with your purchase, you are a Hero, too.

But you’ll need to hurry!

At over 95 per cent sold, this year’s lottery is selling out at a record-setting pace. It’s all thanks to incredible support from British Columbians like yourself.

“This pandemic has really shown just how selfless and giving our emergency response workers are and it is now more important than ever to rally and show our support for them,” says Karen Khunkhun, one of the lottery’s spokespeople. “Seeing the 7 p.m. cheer and the beautiful art, songs and tributes dedicated to all the hard work our healthcare heroes, first responders and frontline workers is beyond beautiful. They need to know how much we appreciate them.

“This lottery has literally changed the lives of countless British Columbians.”

Karen has been lucky enough to spend plenty of time in two of this year’s biggest Grand Prize homes – one in White Rock, a 5,766 square-foot suburban palace from Marquis Custom Homes; the other an Eagle Mountain hilltop home in Abbotsford.

“I’m absolutely obsessed with the White Rock home,” she says. “It’s close to the beach, bright and airy and has the dreamiest kitchen… I love the stunning view (at the Abbotsford home)!”

There are nine Grand Prize options in total for this year’s biggest winner to choose from, and all are worth between $2.1 and $2.7 million. Other homes include a Vancouver sub-penthouse Olympic Village condo, a Kelowna home at Kestrel Ridge, a Penticton lakeview home, Crown Isle golf resort home in Courtenay, a SookePoint ocean cottage resort home, and a two-home Grand Prize at Cultus Lake and White Rock.

Or, there’s the cash option – $2,100,000 tax-free.

“The only downside is you have to make a very difficult choice,” says Karen.

But, hey, there’s no wrong answer!

Thank you for your support! Stay tuned for the Grand Prize draw – which will be held on Aug. 17, 2020 – and all of this year’s other major prize draws. Best of luck!

Sebastian Sevallo and Karen Khunkhun, this year’s Hometown Heroes Lottery spokespeople, at the 5,766 square-foot Grand Prize home in White Rock.

