Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps hands out flowers as part of the 2018 Random Act of Kindness Day.

How will you pay it forward?

Victoria marks Random Act of Kindness Day Nov. 1

What is the value of kindness?

A kind gesture can lift our spirits, can make a difficult situation more manageable or simply help us feel valued and connected in an unexpected way. Receiving a kindness also prompts us to “pay it forward,” to share those good feelings with someone else.

From the other side, consider how brightening someones day – making a difference – makes you feel? And how those positive feelings might impact your physical and emotional well-being.

Coming up Nov. 1, Victoria joins cities across Canada in celebrating Random Act of Kindness Day. Bringing communities together since 2008, the day engages citizens in small acts of kindness and generosity.

The message is simple: do something nice for someone and ask nothing in return, except that they do something nice for someone else.

Even better, it needn’t cost a cent!

Hold open a door, share words of encouragement, say hello to a neighbour – these are ways citizens “pay forward” on this special day.

Here in the Capital Region, the Victoria Foundation has led this special day since 2015. Beyond spreading the word to residents generally, the Foundation encouraged businesses and non-profits to take part, engage school children in colouring ‘Smiley Face Cards’ to share with seniors’ centres, and more.

“There are so many ways people can be kind to others – to friends, family, neighbours and perfect strangers – and each of these is a step toward a more caring, connected community,” says Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “Kindness is important everyday, but on Nov. 1 we encourage people to reach out and make the day a little brighter for someone else. And when someone is kind to you, pay it forward!”

How can you get involved?

  1. First, be kind! on Random Act of Kindness Day and everyday, kind acts bring people together and build a stronger, more engaged community.
  2. You can also pick up Kindness Cards from the Foundation – for your business, organization or anyone who wants to promote the philosophy of kindness in the community.
  3. The Foundation also has a variety of materials available, including information packs, posters, cards and more. Visit the resource page at victoriafoundation.bc.ca/random-act-of-kindness-day-2019 or email kwells@victoriafoundation.bc.ca for more information.
  4. And for those who do get involved, spread the word! Share your photos and messages of kindness on social media, tagging the Victoria Foundation (@VicFoundation on Twitter, @victoriafoundation on Instagram) and using #RAKdayYYJ. You could win $500 for the charity of your choice!

Nov. 1 is Random Act of Kindness Day. How will you pay it forward?

 

