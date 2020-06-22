How you can help build a better community

The deadline to take the 2020 Victoria’s Vital Signs survey is July 1

What are our biggest successes here in Greater Victoria? Our biggest challenges? Take Victoria’s Vital Signs survey and share your thoughts before July 1!

Last year, the Victoria Foundation distributed $18 million in grants to 523 organizations – grants supporting initiatives to improve environmental issues, health and wellness for children and youth, connections for seniors and so much more.

For the Broadmead Care Society, seniors in their care benefited from the Better Rest for Brain & Body program. Through Camosun College Foundation, Indigenous students furthered their education and career goals through bursaries for the Aboriginal Culinary Arts, Tourism and Hospitality Program. Lifecycles supported local food security by Growing the Food Share Network, and the SingYourJoy Adult Chorus Society shared the joy of music in the West Shore.

In fact, it’s difficult to think of a community not directly impacted by the Foundation’s extensive granting network – made possible because of generous donors who share a vision for a better Victoria.

But just how were these projects selected?

That’s where you come in.

In many cases the starting point was Victoria’s Vital Signs Survey, an annual community check-up that explores both where we’re succeeding as a community, and where we need to do more.

Results from the citizen survey are compiled along with local statistics to create a picture of the region that local decision-makers, philanthropists and the Foundation use when evaluating grant applications, explains Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson.

“Since our first survey in 2006, Victoria’s Vital Signs has become a key measure of the issues that matter most to our families, friends and neighbours, an annual review considering where we’ve enjoyed success, and where more work remains to be done,” Richardson says. “I encourage everyone to take a few minutes and share your thoughts about your community, for your community.”

The 15th annual survey launched June 1 and concludes July 1 – a shortened timeline due to spring’s coronavirus challenges.

This year, beyond making the survey quicker and easier to take, questions also allow for more personal answers, rather than asking respondents to comment on issues they may have no direct experience with. And in addition to exploring issues such as transportation, affordability and education, respondents are also asked how they’ve been affected by COVID-19.

Whether taking the survey on your computer, tablet or smartphone, all who take the survey and check the prize section by July 1 will also be entered into a prize draw – learn more at victoriafoundation.ca and click here to take the survey today!

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation manages charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, with proceeds distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes.

