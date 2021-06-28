Independence, plus! Keep your freedom, and add a community of companions

Helen and Roger enjoy at laugh at Berwick Royal Oak. Independent Living allows seniors to spend more time with friends and family, and less time on daily chores.

Why move, when you’re still safe at home? 101 Wellness opportunities to enrich your day-to-day

How will you decide when it’s time to downsize your home and move into a retirement community? Many seniors wait until the last possible moment, when they’re desperate for support with daily tasks, because they think retirement communities inhibit freedom and independence. But what if it was the opposite? What if the supports of independent living allowed you to be more active, more social, and spend more time doing the things you love?

“Wellness isn’t just about our physical health. Emotional, spiritual and social wellness are important too,” says Linda Lord, Community Relations Manager at Berwick House. “We want our residents to pursue their passions and continue living full lives. We have a genuine, welcoming community here.”

The Shutterbug Photography Club makes regular outings in the Berwick Bus to places like Swan Lake and Island View Beach to take photos and go for a walk.

It’s easier at Berwick

Charity: Gather with the Knotty Knitters to make clothing to donate to those in need, or talk to your neighbours and organize a fundraiser for a local cause. Through the pandemic a group of residents and staff have put together gift baskets for frontline workers. “You’ve been Berwick’ed!” they say when delivering good cheer.

Gather with the Knotty Knitters to make clothing to donate to those in need, or talk to your neighbours and organize a fundraiser for a local cause. Through the pandemic a group of residents and staff have put together gift baskets for frontline workers. “You’ve been Berwick’ed!” they say when delivering good cheer. Education: Learn from local experts about everything from bird watching to Instagram, or share your own expertise in the Berwick Theatre. Diane Swanson recently shared her life’s work — 70 published children’s books — and Doug presented a selection of the video memoirs he’s made for his grandchildren.

Learn from local experts about everything from bird watching to Instagram, or share your own expertise in the Berwick Theatre. Diane Swanson recently shared her life’s work — 70 published children’s books — and Doug presented a selection of the video memoirs he’s made for his grandchildren. Arts: The Shutterbug photography club makes regular outings in the Berwick Bus to places like Swan Lake and Island View Beach to take photos and go for a walk.Brushstrokes is a very popular weekly painting class, and residents were treated to a performance from Familia Flamenca to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

The Shutterbug photography club makes regular outings in the Berwick Bus to places like Swan Lake and Island View Beach to take photos and go for a walk.Brushstrokes is a very popular weekly painting class, and residents were treated to a performance from Familia Flamenca to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Spirit: Enjoy a garden yoga class followed by restorative herbal tea, all just steps from home. Take a field trip to Beaver Lake to learn meditation while listening to the breeze and the waves. Celebrate the arrival of spring with Holi, the festival of colours — you can’t have a colour fight on your own at home!

Enjoy a garden yoga class followed by restorative herbal tea, all just steps from home. Take a field trip to Beaver Lake to learn meditation while listening to the breeze and the waves. Celebrate the arrival of spring with Holi, the festival of colours — you can’t have a colour fight on your own at home! Fitness: Take a fit trip to hike with friends at Willows Beach or soak in the sounds of the forest. Berwick Royal Oak recently hosted an expert from Scooters Canada who checked and tuned up residents’ walkers, for free!

Saanich Firehall #3, you’ve been ‘Berwick’ed!’ When you’re part of a thriving retirement community, there’s always a group of friends nearby to increase the impact of your charitable giving!

“Retirement living is about more than just providing housekeeping or medical attention. We’re enriching each other’s lives. It can be as simple as having someone to play chess with on a rainy afternoon. Wellness comes in many forms,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager at Berwick Royal Oak.

To schedule a tour of Berwick House contact Linda Lord at 250-853-5492 or email berwickhouse@berwickrc.com. To schedule a tour of Berwick Royal Oak contact Kathy McAree at 250-419-4012 or email berwickro@berwickrc.com. See what residents are up to at instagram.com/berwick.royaloak or instagram.com/berwick.house!

Residents of Berwick Royal Oak received a free walker tune-up from AJ at Canada Scooters. Living in a retirement community just makes life easier!

Seniorsseniors housing