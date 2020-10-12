Is what you’re flushing down the toilet actually flushable? Only if it’s one of the Three Ps.

Is it flushable?

Clogs, blockages and expensive repairs are preventable when only the Three Ps get flushed!

While the package might say “flushable” it’s important to think twice before flushing that wipe down the toilet. The same goes for hair, dental floss, contact lenses and a host of other unflushables.

Not only can these items clog sewage systems, they can also cause damage to the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facilities, built to process only the Three Ps: pee, poo and toilet paper.

“While we often think wastewater treatment will deal with anything we put down the drain or flush down the toilet, what we flush still matters,” explains Glenn Harris, senior manager of the CRD’s Environmental Protection team. “Flushing items you shouldn’t upsets the sewer system and causes of sorts of problems.”

Unflushable waste can cause blockages and backups in wastewater treatment systems, especially if they mix with fats, oils and grease, which you also shouldn’t put down the drain.

The implications can be costly – for residents and the region. In addition to maintenance and repairs to regional and municipal infrastructure, flushing things you shouldn’t can also damage private plumbing, meaning residents could face additional costs to address sewer backups and be left cleaning up a big mess.

In the community, blockages stemming from inappropriately flushed materials can also cause overflows of raw sewage into local rivers and lakes.

When “flushable” isn’t flushable

With the increased use of products inappropriately marked as “flushable,” what goes down the toilet is more important than ever, Harris says, noting that unlike toilet paper, which is designed to break down quickly once wet, wipes are designed to hold together.

“While these products get past the toilet, unfortunately they don’t get much further than that.”

The good news is that it’s not difficult, time-consuming or expensive to avoid clogs and blockages – you just need to remember “The Three Ps” – nothing else should go down the toilet.

Common culprits on the unflushable list are:

  • Wipes and other “flushable” products – disposable wipes (baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, personal wipes) and other items marked as “flushable” are not actually meant to be flushed.
  • “Stringy” things and plastic – the stringy things you find in the bathroom, like hair and dental floss, can tie together other unflushable waste in the sewer system, creating a big mess. Plastic items like condoms, contact lenses and tampon applicators must all go in the garbage, not the toilet.
  • Medication ­– flushing expired or unwanted medication can take it to the ocean where it negatively impacts the marine environment. Medications must be returned to a pharmacy for proper disposal.

Help keep the region’s environment clean, protect your home and maintain our wastewater infrastructure. Learn more at www.crd.bc.ca/noflush

Capital Regional DistrictEnvironment

Previous story
The Power of Your Will

Just Posted

United Way fundraising to complete construction on Phoenix Daycare

Victoria trauma-informed daycare could change community, says Family Services

Saanich soccer turf replacement project close to wrapping up

Hampton Park a beehive of activity of late

Red Cross and feds fund radio programming for Sidney seniors

Radio Sidney will start airing first programs, podcasts in Christmas

UVic cosmologist in ranks with Noble Prize winners

Julio Navarro recognized as a Citation Laureate for influential work with dark matter

Nominations open for Victoria’s 2021 Youth Poet Laureate

Honourary one-year term reserved for region’s emerging poets

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Victoria author releasing novel about a strange illness in a small town

Penny Chamberlain to hold live-streamed reading of ‘Songs from a Small Town (in a Minor Key)’

Vancouver Island police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

Woman in her twenties found on median

Someone breaks into Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Island

Value of damage and thefts at non-profit’s Courtenay store is estimated at $3,000

Most Read