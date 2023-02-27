Island mobile clinic makes hearing tests more accessible for everyone

Ears to You is rolling into communities all across Vancouver Island – find them from Port Hardy to Victoria and just about everywhere in between!

“Can you hear me? How about now?”

A phrase that’s only acceptable while talking on a cellphone or old-school walkie talkie! If you find you’re having to repeat yourself to a friend or loved one more often than not, or asking them to “Turn it down!” every time they’re watching TV or listening to music, chances are they’re overdue for a hearing test.

Thankfully, the days of having to schedule out appointments and take time off to drive aging relatives – or yourself – to appointments across town have passed thanks to an innovative, accessible mobile hearing clinic that’s made hearing tests easy and convenient for people of all ages and stages of life!

“The time of brick and mortar hearing clinics is coming to an end with our new mobile hearing clinic model that’s convenient, affordable and easier to access, especially for our senior population,” says Jeff Campbell, hearing specialist and owner of Ears To You.

Ears To You opened its doors (or should we say, “took to the road”) in 2020 and in only three short years they’ve grown into one of the most popular hearing clinics both on the Island and in Greater Vancouver! With an average of 5/5 stars on Google Reviews they’ve mastered the art of exceptional client care, while helping their clients find the right hearing aid solutions at a price they can afford.

“Ears To You has really come a long way in a relatively short amount of time. With our amazing team of hearing professionals, we really feel like we’ve overcome our new business ‘growing pains,’” Campbell says. “We now have a solid foundation on which to continue growing this amazing business and make hearing tests more accessible to the general public. The result is that our clients get better support in all areas of their lives through the gift of hearing.”

Ears To You is rolling into communities all across Vancouver Island – find them from Port Hardy to Victoria and just about everywhere in between! Learn when they’re available to visit your home by calling 250-619-5746, or emailing mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. You can also book your appointments online here and make sure to follow them for updates on Facebook.

Read more: Ears To You rolls out the red carpet and brings exceptional care right to your front door!

HealthHealth and wellness