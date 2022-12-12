Island mobile hearing clinic wants to help you give the gift of hearing

Some things in life are priceless—there’s just no way to put a price tag on things like hearing the grandchildren’s winter concert or the joy on Christmas morning. The gift of hearing is so important to how we experience the world around us—and you don’t want to miss a single note!. This year, Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic wants to help you bring the gift of good hearing health to someone you love—with a little something for you too.

It’s a pretty common story—mom or dad is not quite hearing as well as they used to—but they insist that there’s nothing amiss—there’s just too much other noise. You know that’s not actually the case—you know that they are missing out on hearing clearly! There are so many reasons that people might put off getting a hearing test—so the staff at Ears to You wants to make it that little bit easier.

A $50.00 gift card is yours when you book you free hearing exam

Ears to You, as a holiday gift to you and yours is offering a $50.00 gift card—all you have to do is book a free hearing exam for someone you love or yourself! Jeff Campbell, owner of Ears to You notes that, “Hearing well is so important to enjoying life—we wanted to give a little back to our communities so that everyone can enjoy every part of the holiday season—that’s why we are offering a $50.00 Tim Hortons card to book a free hearing exam.”

Ears to You Mobile Hearing Clinic serves Duncan, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Qualicum, Courtenay and Campbell River and all the surrounding communities on Vancouver Island!

It’s a great opportunity to help someone you love—and then share some special time over a hot chocolate at Timmies. What could be nicer after a cold winter walk or that special winter concert than time spent together exchanging stories and sharing jokes and not missing out on any of it?

Give the gift of hearing to someone you love. Book your appointment today for a free hearing exam. All you have to do is contact Jeff and his caring team of hearing specialists at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca to let them know that you want to book an appointment. It’s that easy. Once your appointment for you or your loved one is booked, you can look forward to spending some quality time together over a cosy drink.

Find out more on the Ears to You website here. Email them at mobile.hearing@earstoyou.ca. Find them on Facebook here.

