Jumpstart your electrical career!

Program graduates have the attributes, skills and certifications employers are looking for in a new hire.

Are you eager to start a rewarding career in the electrical trades but having trouble accessing an Electrical Foundations course?

The Western Joint Electrical Training Society (Western JETS) is offering FREE Workplace Alternative Trades Training (WATT) to help get you on the fast-track to success!

With the ongoing labour market shortage for tradespeople in BC, an estimated 64,000 additional tradespeople will be needed over the next 10 years.

To meet that need, Western JETS has collaborated with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and the Construction Foundation of British Columbia to create the WATT program. The free, three-week electrical pre-apprenticeship program empowers participants to take control of their future.

“WATT is often referred to as ‘the Golden Ticket to apprenticeship’,” says Western JETS Program Coordinator, Emilie Lane. “With high-quality, barrier-free training, free tools, union employment and registered apprenticeship, you can’t ask for a better start.”

During WATT training you’ll be certified in:

Occupational First Aid Level 1

Fall Protection

Mobile Elevated Work Platform

SiteReadyBC

Electrical Safety

Lock Out/Tag Out

You’ll also be provided with:

Hands-on skills employers value

An Independent Learning Plan and support in Essential Skills Upgrading

Basic tools and steel-toe boots

Additional supports as required

Basic living expenses and transportation covered if travelling for training

Pre-Apprentices must:

Be at least 18 years old

Be a Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident

Have a strong interest in becoming an electrician

Hold a valid Class 5 or 7 drivers license

Be living and settled in an active dispatch region

Provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination

After successfully completing WATT training you’ll be recommended for sponsorship by the Union into a registered apprenticeship, be eligible for dispatch to a work placement with an IBEW signatory contractor, and be provided with ongoing mentorship and support.

The WATT program is Intended to better support a skilled, inclusive, certified and productive electrical trades workforce by improving the efficiency and efficacy of pre-apprenticeship training.

Funded in part by The Government of Canada’s Skilled Trades Awareness and Readiness Program, WATT aims to increase accessibility to electrical apprenticeships, and is focused on providing opportunities for youth, Indigenous persons, women, newcomers, persons with disabilities and multi-barriered individuals.

Intended to better support a skilled, inclusive, certified and productive electrical trades workforce by improving the efficiency and efficacy of pre-apprenticeship training provided, the program is demand driven – programs are offered in areas where work is available and new entrants to the electrical trade are needed.

Get the full details at wjets.ca/watt and to apply, email watt@wjets.ca or call 1-250-940-3246.