Keeping the community connected – and mobile!

Canada Scooters’ A-J Trotter hosts clinics at local seniors’ residences and community organizations, sharing tips about the proper operation, care and maintenance of their scooters.

For individuals with mobility challenges, the ability to walk or ride means independence – the opportunity to explore, shop, visit friends and move more easily around their home.

It’s a freedom the team at Canada Scooters have been sharing with clients for close to two decades from their Cook Street shop, but recognizing that getting to the shop can also present challenges for some, they also engage in community outreach and are happy to schedule home visits, says manager Neil Jefferis.

Locally owned and operated, Canada Scooters connects you with a full selection of mobility aids and the expertise to service it, keeping you moving and doing what you want to do – this is your knowledgeable source for scooters, walkers and aids, lift chairs, medical supplies and more.

Connecting with the Community

Hosted by A-J Trotter, clinics at local seniors’ residences and community organizations provide an opportunity to connect with clients about the proper operation, care and maintenance of their scooters.

In addition to visual checks of equipment and answering some questions, Trotter will top up tires with air and make minor adjustments to the scooters until they can be brought into the shop.

It’s also a great chance for those considering a scooter or other mobility aid to explore the many options available to people.

Bringing mobility to you

Finding your ideal scooter isn't only a matter of a quality, it's also about finding the right dimensions and a comfortable ride, and that means you really need to try it out. Ask for an in-home demo – Because safety and correct operation is crucial for any new mobility scooter, Trotter is happy to pick-up, deliver and offer in-home instruction to teach people to properly use their scooters.

Safety first – Free essential scooter safety courses are offered throughout the year, or download a free copy of a 24-page Scooter Safety Guide. RELATED READING: Ride smart, ride safe: Getting mobile with a mobility scooter

Take home peace of mind – In addition to helping you choose the right mobility option for your needs, it's important to have long-term confidence in your purchase. "Our commitment doesn't end when you have your scooter, that's why we offer a comprehensive five-year warranty and the skilled professionals to keep you moving," Jefferis notes.

To explore your mobility options, stop by the showroom at 2005 Cook St., call the team at 250- 383-7383 or visit online at visit canadascooters.com.

