Kindness matters … Pass it on!

Share your photos and messages during this year’s Random Act of Kindness Day, Nov. 2, tagging the Victoria Foundation and using #RAKdayYYJ.

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”

– Aesop

And that, simply and powerfully, is the message of Random Act of Kindness Day, Nov. 2.

Recognized on the first Friday of November since 2008, the day brings Canadian communities together in small acts of kindness and generosity.

“The message is simple: do something nice for someone and ask nothing in return, except that they do something nice for someone else. It doesn’t have to cost a cent – holding open a door, sharing words of encouragement, saying hello to a neighbour – these are all the kinds of acts that citizens ‘pay forward,’” says Sandra Richardson, CEO with the Victoria Foundation, which has been leading this special day locally since 2015.

How can you make a difference simply by doing something nice for someone? The Victoria Foundation has compiled 101 suggestions, but more ideas are always welcome!

“People reach out and do all kinds of nice things and we love hearing about all of them,” says Rob Janus, Victoria Foundation Director of Communications.

• Cards for Kindness: Pass along a Kindness Card as you share change with someone at a parking meter, pay for a stranger’s coffee, or hold open a door. The card reads simply: “You have been touched by a Random Act of Kindness” and on the back: “Please return the favour and perform a Random Act of Kindness for a fellow citizen today! Pass this card on … and pay it forward!”

• Kindness gets colourful: School children are encouraged to colour ‘Smiley Face Cards’ for local seniors’ centres, retirement homes and others.

• Be inspired: Ideas, inspiration and materials are available for any organizations, businesses or individuals who want to get involved, including information packs, posters, cards and more. Email kwells@victoriafoundation.bc.ca or visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca/random-act-of-kindness-day-2018/

• Get social! For those who do get involved, share your photos and messages of kindness on social media, tagging the Victoria Foundation and using #RAKdayYYJ.

***

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. Managing charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds, proceeds from these funds are distributed as grants for charitable or educational purposes. To date the Victoria Foundation has invested more than $200 million in people, projects and non-profit organizations strengthening communities in B.C. and throughout Canada.