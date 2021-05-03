Lawn bowling and croquet are both a great way for out for some dun, sun and friendly competition!

Lawn bowling and croquet are both a great way for out for some dun, sun and friendly competition!

Lawn bowling or croquet, these sports were made for spring … and summer!

Local clubs kick of their 2021 season – and want you to join them

If you’re looking for a fun way to get outside and get active with friends, now’s a great time to consider lawn bowling or croquet … or both!

The great news is that with numerous clubs throughout Greater Victoria, chances are there’s one right in your neighbourhood. It’s a wonderful way to get outside and get active with COVID protocols in place that follow provincial health guidelines.

  • Victoria Lawn Bowling Club – Offering year round access to lawn bowling and croquet, find them on the east side of Beacon Hill Park at 100 Cook St, next to the tennis courts. To join them this season, fill out their membership application form online or call 250-383-5851.
  • Burnside Lawn Bowling Club – Find this local club in Hampton Park, at 274 Hampton Rd., Saanich. If you’re interested in joining them for the season, fill out the following form.
  • Canadian Pacific Lawn Bowling Club – Established in 1923, this lawn bowling and croquet club is located at 720 Belleville St., next to Church of Our Lord and the Old Spaghetti Factory. They’re always welcoming new members, so if you’d like to get started, visit them here.
  • Gordon Head Lawn Bowling Club – Their facilities are located in Lambrick Park in Gordon Head at 4105 Lambrick Way, Saanich. To join their energetic team, contact them today!
  • Juan de Fuca Lawn Bowling Club – Saturday, April 24 marked the start of Juan de Fuca’s 2021 season, so if you haven’t registered yet, connect with them here. New members are always welcome, and you’ll find them next to Q Arena (formally known as Bear Mountain Arena) at 1767 Island Hwy., Colwood.
  • Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club – With more than 200 club members, there’s no denying this place is popular! You can find them at 2190 Harlow Dr., and membership is open to everyone.
  • Sidney Lawn Bowling Club – One of the friendliest clubs on Vancouver Island, they’re located on 9580 Fifth Street. You won’t want to miss out on a season with this club – fill out their membership application today.
  • Vic West Community Lawn Bowls and Croquet – This sociable group welcomes all ages, so whether you’re eight or 80, you can become a member. Find them at 95 Bay St.

Visit the links above to find a club near you, and look forward to a 2021 season filled with fun activities enjoyed with new friends of all ages.

Previous story
After battling cancer, a family rallies to help others in need

Just Posted

Rendering of the proposed design for the new public safety building in Esquimalt. (Courtesy Township of Esquimalt)
Esquimalt residents question approval process for $42M public safety building

May 10 deadline to register opposition, resident group rallying support to force referendum

An off-leash dog plays with a ball in Vernon, B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich park advocates call for off-leash dog park, changes to leash restrictions

Fenced dog run in Cadboro-Gyro Park would take pressure off beach, other parks, association says

Telework could lead to a ‘non-negligible’ cut in greenhouse gas emission and reduce the stress of community, but also reduce the demand for public transit. (Black Press Media file photo)
More than 45% of workers in Greater Victoria could work from home

Teleworking could reduce greenhouse gas emissions but cut demand for public transit

Saanich runner Yana Hempler is following up her 12 marathons in 12 days feat from 2020 with a 30 marathons in 30 days project, once again as a fundraiser for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Her first 42-kilometre run is scheduled for May 1. (Courtesy Yana Hempler)
30-in-30: Saanich runner ready for her next marathon fundraiser

Yana Hempler runs first of 30 marathons in 30 days on May 1 to benefit hospitals foundation

Saanich author Hannalora Leavitt hopes her new book, This Disability Experience, helps to dispel the ‘otherness’ that often surrounds people with disabilities. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Saanich author pens empowering, informative book on disability

Hannalora Leavitt, who lives with a visual impairment, wants to change how people look at disability

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Every day, boxes of unsalable food gets donated from grocery stores, reducing the amount of food that goes to the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of Vancouver Island landfills just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Most Read