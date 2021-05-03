Lawn bowling or croquet, these sports were made for spring … and summer!

Local clubs kick of their 2021 season – and want you to join them

Lawn bowling and croquet are both a great way for out for some dun, sun and friendly competition!

If you’re looking for a fun way to get outside and get active with friends, now’s a great time to consider lawn bowling or croquet … or both!

The great news is that with numerous clubs throughout Greater Victoria, chances are there’s one right in your neighbourhood. It’s a wonderful way to get outside and get active with COVID protocols in place that follow provincial health guidelines.

Visit the links above to find a club near you, and look forward to a 2021 season filled with fun activities enjoyed with new friends of all ages.