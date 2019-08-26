Leadership makes a difference – and with Victoria Foundation, it’s easy, too!

Donating to the Victoria Foundation’s Leadership Funds, which support those areas the Foundation is working to take a leadership role in, makes it easy for donors to support issues that are important to them – and the community.

Leadership Funds let you direct your donations to causes that matter to you, and the region

You can be a Leader in making your community a better place. And the good news? The Victoria Foundation makes it easy!

While some donors prefer establishing a new charitable fund through the Victoria Foundation, many appreciate tapping into the ongoing research and community relationship-building its team undertakes. The result is the Foundation’s Leadership Funds, targeting issues such as food security, literacy, the environment and more.

“We’ve set up our Leadership Funds to support those areas we’re trying to take a leadership role in,” explains Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson, pointing to the Foundation’s mandate of “connecting people who care with causes that matter.”

“These funds make it easy for donors to support issues that are important to them. Rather than trying to determine which non-profit best matches their donation goals, for example, we do the legwork so donors feel confident in their choices.”

Vital Victoria Fund – Supporting community applications in all areas of interest, grants support needs identified through the Victoria’s Vital Signs report, including current strategic priorities of Homelessness and Housing, and Food Security. The fund allows the Foundation to proactively respond to critical community issues as they arise.

Supporting community applications in all areas of interest, grants support needs identified through the Victoria’s Vital Signs report, including current strategic priorities of Homelessness and Housing, and Food Security. The fund allows the Foundation to proactively respond to critical community issues as they arise. Food Security Fund – An estimated 50,000 people in Greater Victoria are food insecure, particularly among vulnerable populations such as seniors and children. This fund aims to improve regional food security through leadership activities and support for food access, food literacy and local food production.

An estimated 50,000 people in Greater Victoria are food insecure, particularly among vulnerable populations such as seniors and children. This fund aims to improve regional food security through leadership activities and support for food access, food literacy and local food production. Environment Fund – This supports local programs to strengthen and encourage community-based efforts to address environmental concerns in the region.

This supports local programs to strengthen and encourage community-based efforts to address environmental concerns in the region. Literacy Fund – This fund supports initiatives that strengthen literacy, including development of a literacy alliance, the production of a Strategy Roadmap to improve local literacy, and literacy programs for First Nations youth.

This fund supports initiatives that strengthen literacy, including development of a literacy alliance, the production of a Strategy Roadmap to improve local literacy, and literacy programs for First Nations youth. Neighbourhood Small Grants – Providing small grants for people to lead a project in their neighbourhood, goals include connecting and engaging neighbours, sharing neighbours’ skills and knowledge, building a sense of belonging and connection; and respecting and celebrating diversity.

Providing small grants for people to lead a project in their neighbourhood, goals include connecting and engaging neighbours, sharing neighbours’ skills and knowledge, building a sense of belonging and connection; and respecting and celebrating diversity. Gender Equity Fund – Guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality (goal 5) and decent work and economic growth (goal 8), this fund aims to support women and girls with initiatives that promote sustained, inclusive economic growth and confront gender discrimination.

Vital Youth Program Fund – Providing students at 10 southern Vancouver Island high schools with hands-on experience in philanthropy and community development, this fund provides each group with an annual grant of $2,500 to distribute to local charitable organizations of their choice and adds $500 to each school’s endowment fund to model the importance of legacy gifts.

Other opportunities to support the Victoria Foundation’s work and community include the Victoria Foundation Administration Fund, supporting leadership initiatives such as research for the Victoria’s Vital Signs report, and Hosted Organization Funds, managed by the Victoria Foundation on behalf of charities seeking to create a stable source of permanent income.

Through the Foundation’s CanadaHelps portal, you can also designate your gift by selecting a fund from the pull-down menu or writing a fund name in the message box. All donations over $3 immediately receive a tax receipt. Make a one-time donation or monthly donations, and pay with VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Interac or through a PayPal account.

To learn more, visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca or call today at 250-381-5532.