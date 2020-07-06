‘Life coaching with a financial twist’ to help you move forward

Tanya Sterling does more than crunch numbers. The Chartered Professional Accountant is also a Certified Coach who can help resolve emotional blockages related to your financial decisions.

As a financial planner and advisor, many of Tanya Sterling’s clients come to her with numbers questions.

Should I sell my house or rent it out? How do I separate my finances from my ex? When can I retire?

“We can crunch the numbers, but that’s not always what it’s really about. Often there’s an underlying issue, and even after we’ve gone over tax deductions and budgets, sometimes that underlying question still seems to be there,” Tanya says.

Do you even want to be a landlord? Do you like your current job, or are you dreaming of something new? Are you just looking for validation on your spousal separation? That’s where Tanya’s other talents come in.

“I call it life coaching with a financial twist,” she says. “I worked with one client who was going through a separation who was brought to tears when we tried to figure out who was going to get the house, for example. She was trying to figure out the numbers and her emotions kept holding her back from seeing the options in a clear way. Life coaching isn’t counselling or therapy, but it can help if there’s an emotional blockage where you keep getting stuck. When this is the case, an underlying issue, challenge or goal is what needs to be faced and dealt with in a respectful, sensitive and empowering way.”

Sterling Financial offers one-on-one coaching and clients can book one, five or ten sessions to work through a one-time sticking point or create a learning and development plan for longer term growth.

“Some of my long term clients will come in two or three times to obtain some movement around an issue, and then I don’t see them for a couple of years and that’s totally fine! It’s whatever works for you,” Tanya says.

An opportunity to reassess

If the global pandemic has forced you to face hard facts and make tough decisions, Tanya’s special training can help.

“We use mind kinetics and quantum physics to tap into the subconscious and peel away those layers. Maybe you’re not quite ready to look at the core problem right away, but through coaching we can work towards your goal.”

Tanya asks every client for a clear goal before each session, and checks in at the end to see if they’re satisfied with the progression. She focuses on creating an action plan that helps clients move forward to unblock what’s been holding them back.

“Is deciding when to retire a 100 per cent financial question? No, you may want to spend more time with grandchildren, you might be tired of your boss, or you may really enjoy your job and want to keep working. Money isn’t the only factor. I’ve worked with a lot people who were afraid to take the next step — whether that was a romantic separation or a career change — and COVID-19 has been an opportunity to increase the volume on those questions. If you need to crunch the numbers, we can do that. If you’re looking for guidance that goes a bit deeper than that, booking some time together will help you move forward.”

