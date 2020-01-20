The first condo owners will be moving into Belmont Residences West in Spring 2020. The building is already 90% sold, but there are still some 2 bedroom and 2 bedroom + den units available.

Live life in balance: own a home where nature meets market!

Move into this thoughtfully planned Langford community in spring 2020!

The first condo owners at #MyBelmont will be moving in this spring but there are still some suites available – Belmont Residences West is already 90 per cent sold out!

“We’ve had a healthy mix of working professionals, downsizers and first-time homebuyers purchasing suites so far,” says Peter Gaby from DFH Real Estate Ltd., Sales Director for #MyBelmont, “It’s a diverse, dynamic community.”

That’s no surprise, considering the community’s prime location next to the Galloping Goose and just down the road from Glen Lake. More of a city socialite than a tree-hugger? Belmont Market continues to grow, with new retail stores, restaurants and services including Oxygen Yoga and Canada’s first MOD Pizza.

“It’s a great balance of nature and urban life,” says Gaby.

Building community

Modern life can be isolating, but Gaby believes #MyBelmont is the kind of place where neighbours become friends. Building community doesn’t happen overnight, but the Belmont Club is definitely a step in the right direction! If you caught the sneak peek last November you’ll know this exclusive space boasts a social lounge, large kitchen, kids play area, craft room, insulated music room and yoga studio. It’s a place to gather, get to know one another, work, play and host large groups.

With thoughtful touches and community spaces, it’s no wonder #MyBelmont has won multiple community awards and is a finalist for a Georgie Award from the Canadian Home Builder’s Association of British Colombia.

State-of-the-art interiors

Belmont Residences West incorporates natural design elements like wood and stone for a beautiful blend of earthy and modern style. Kitchens are equipped with premium appliances for everyday luxury. Bathrooms have spa-inspired details like oversized medicine cabinet mirrors and sleek vanity lights. These homes are wired for today’s technology, with conveniently located outlets and USB ports for all your devices.

“From the finer details inside your suite to the big picture of the master plan, #MyBelmont has a thoughtful mix of elements to satisfy all your passions,” Gaby says.

Move in this spring! A selection of 2 bedroom and 2+den homes are still available for purchase. Call 778-432-3777 or email info@belmontresidences.com to book an appointment between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Interested in owning a home in the next phase, Belmont Residences East? Register today at mybelmontliving.com to receive important updates on the newest opportunity to own at Belmont.

 

Stop by the Belmont Residences Sales Centre at 915 Reunion Ave to see the master plan for MyBelmont and learn more about available homes!

