Local shop finds new ways to bring you safe, stylish window fashions

Budget Blinds offers physically distant consultations in the showroom to help you find window coverings that suit your style.

How do you purchase new window coverings during a global pandemic?

While some companies went dark as COVID-19 came to Victoria, Budget Blinds took immediate action and improvised virtual solutions to keep customers and employees safe.

“We’ve done our best to be proactive and stay ahead of government guidelines to keep everybody safe,” says general manager Russell Gurney. Now that stores are beginning to open up, Budget Blinds is offering both in-home and virtual services to continue adapting.

Virtual service for real results

How does a virtual consultation work? Customers can call or email the store to speak with an expert and discuss their home and current needs. Then they’ll get a little homework.

“It’s not typical for Budget Blinds to ask our customers to do any of this research themselves, but in this time of physical distancing we’re guiding them through our website to start narrowing down options,” Russell says. “We want to make sure we’re not wasting our customers’ time.”

If you’re comfortable visiting the showroom, it’s open Monday to Friday (Saturday by appointment) at 915 Fort St. You can also schedule a video call with your design consultant, who will walk their tablet through the store to show you colour options, demonstrate how different products operate and flip through sample books. When you’ve narrowed your preferences a Budget Blinds representative will visit your home to take measurements, taking care to observe physical distancing protocols. Installation is done with similar care.

“When you purchase window coverings you’re typically making a seven year commitment, so it’s important we get it right.”

Local service, great prices

Budget Blinds has been serving Victoria since 2006, offering local ownership exclusive brands and industry-leading warranties.

“It’s a great network to belong to with exclusive brands, great selection and affordable prices, and at the same time we’re locally owned and operated,” Russell says. “We give our customers the best of both worlds.”

Try Budget Blinds exclusives like Signature Series and Enlightened Style as well as popular brands like Hunter Douglas and Lutron. Enjoy that great selection while supporting a local business that’s committed to your community.

“We’ve always had strong pricing, and right now we’re recognizing the efforts of front line workers by offering something additional to those who’ve been helping in our community,” Russell says.

Up your convenience by outfitting your home with the latest from Budget Blinds’ Smart Home Collection. Advanced home automation and remote push-button operation give you complete control. Renovate to find safe solutions for pets and children. Request your free consultation to find out what’s new in window coverings, and make your home more comfortable, convenient and safe.

Home decorHome FurnishingsHome Improvement