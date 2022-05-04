Rifflandia returns to Victoria for the first time in four years Sept. 15-18. (Keri Coles photo)

Rifflandia returns to Victoria for the first time in four years Sept. 15-18. (Keri Coles photo)

Lorde, Charli XCX to headline 2022 Rifflandia festival

September lineup unveiled for the first Victoria fest in four years

It’s been four years, but Rifflandia is back and bigger than ever.

On Wednesday morning, Rifflandia announced its September 2022 lineup, featuring headliners like Lorde and Charli XCX.

“It’s so exciting for us to have two massive female headliners,” said Nick Blasko, Rifflandia CEO and president. “Even to headline with the pop genre is a new sphere for us. We’re trying to create something that is totally well-rounded and captures so many musical tastes.”

Other confirmed acts include LAUV, Cypress Hill, the Black Pumas, Ben Harper, DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O’Neil), Bikini Kill, Pussy Riot, BBNO$, The Funk Hunters, Cat Power, Allan Rayman, Bran Van 3000, Priyanka, Reve, Moontricks, Astrocolour, Boy Golden and more.

More performers will be announced as the festival draws closer.

Rifflandia last took place in 2018, then celebrating its 11th year. As 2019 approached, Blasko had a growing family and kept hitting hurdles in organizing the event.

Consequently, the 2019 event was cancelled. Blasko noted that at the time, he never imagined it would be put on the shelf for so long.

“This year we wanted to come back by clearly taking it a few notches up,” he said. “We want to bring a bigger, more high-profile fest to the Island, and not just for Victoria. We want to affirm that we are a destination event.”

The three-day event will run from Sept. 15 to 18, and take place once again at Royal Athletic Park as the main venue, with all-ages tent stages. Other performances will happen at Electric Avenue near Phillips Brewery, where up to seven stages will take over the downtown area.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 6.

“We worked incredibly hard to bring this back in a big way,” Blasko said. “We love this festival, and we love Victoria. This is a big year for us — it’s taken a moment, but we’re finally here.”

For the most up-to-date list of performers and to buy tickets, visit rifflandia.com.

Greater Victoriamusic festivals

Most Read

Previous story
Foundry supports youth in living a good life
Next story
Your Story, Your Narrative: $800,000 of funding available through TELUS STORYHIVE’s All Access Documentary Edition for local documentaries

Just Posted

Russell Nursery in North Saanich is celebrating its 30th year in business. Co-owner Laurel Rassenti is preparing for blossoming gardeners when the weather gets a little warmer. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Weather slows early gardening season but boom expected across Greater Victoria

This was the aftermath after a vehicle hit the Oceanna building in downtown Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Garbage truck plows into downtown Sidney building

A screenshot from a YouTube video shot by John Goodell appears to show a very young calf (second from left) swimming alongside members of the southern resident killer whale’s K-pod. (John Goodell/YouTube)
VIDEO: First calf in a decade spotted swimming with K-pod off Oregon coast

A bike trailer like this was taken in Victoria on May 3. (@hostilebear/Twitter)
Child with disabilities’ bike trailer stolen in Victoria