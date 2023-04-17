Lost hats and dinnertime chats: The thrills and rewards of billeting a Victoria Royal

Host family Michelle (far left) and Adam (far right) with last years billet Jake Poole, of the Victoria Royals. Credit: Kevin Light Photography

For Adam and Michelle, billeting Victoria Royals players not only provides excitement, it’s a chance to give back.

The couple have billeted players the last two years, and last year they hosted top-scorer Jake Poole after the Royals acquired him from the Kelowna Rockets.

“A highlight from last season would have to be Jake scoring a hat-trick on home ice,” Adam says. “I lost a hat on the ice that night, but it was worth it. It’s definitely rewarding when a player has success on the ice – you can see it in their body language and personality when they come home that night, which is great!”

It was Adam who first broached the subject of billeting, and he says Michelle was immediately agreeable.

“I played a lot growing up, including a couple WHL exhibition games in the mid ’90s, so I know the trials and tribulations these kids go through,” Adam says. “I wanted to support them in bettering their hockey careers, and in life in general, so when I approached Michelle she said ‘Sure!’”

For Michelle, billeting is an opportunity to both support the success of individual players, and to build community.

“We’ve been season ticket-holders for many years, but now there’s an even better sense of belonging,” Michelle says. “The support staff has been wonderful, and now we feel like we’re really part of the team!”

Having hungry hockey players staying in their home has also given Michelle a chance to fulfill a personal passion, too.

“I love cooking and making sure everyone is well-fed,” Michelle says. “Having growing young hockey players in the house means a lot of cooking, and it actually helps us to eat healthier as well.

“It’s also the perfect time to connect with the players. If they need to decompress, we’re there, but we also give them space if they need it. It’s really nice when, over the course of the season, they begin to open up and we can really get to know them.”

READ MORE: Living room press conferences and chicken bets: What it’s like hosting a Victoria Royal

The Royals are looking for a few more families to billet players this season. Coaching staff, Victoria Royals head office and Billet Coordinators Alicia and Rae are always available to answer your questions.

Families receive a monthly stipend and a pair of season tickets, and don’t have to worry about storing hockey equipment at home! The Royals also arrange rides for players without a vehicle.

For more information or to apply, visit victoriaroyals.com/billets.

Victoria RoyalsWestern Hockey LeagueWHL