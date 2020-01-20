Make February fabulous with a Qualicum getaway!

Historic Crown Mansion can be the perfect base for a relaxing time or mid-Island explorations

A combination of traditional stylings with modern updates awaits you at the Crown Mansion in Qualicum Beach. This conveniently located heritage hotel, featuring a quality full-service restaurant, presents a great option for a mid-winter getaway less than three hours drive from Victoria.

With the holiday season in the rear view mirror, have you started thinking about romantic getaways?

If you’re looking for a change of scenery to spice up February, a unique experience awaits in Qualicum Beach. A stay at the Crown Mansion Boutique Hotel and Villas combines fine dining options with luxurious comfort in a lovingly restored and updated 1914 estate – all a short distance from the ocean, the forest and downtown Qualicum!

Imagine snuggling up in a spacious suite on a stormy day with a warm beverage and a good book. Or head outside for a stroll around the mansion’s picturesque grounds, walk the adjacent forest trails or wander the beach and see what treasures you’ll find.

“Hospitality is our passion,” says Michelle Yasinski, who excels in her dual role as hotel manager and executive chef for The Sapphire Room restaurant in the mansion. “Our friendly, easygoing staff help our guests enjoy a relaxing, unique and delicious stay in one of the most beautiful spots on Vancouver Island.”

Here’s 5 ways to bridge the gap between now and spring:

Making your winter retreat easy – The Crown Mansion’s Suite-Heart promotion offers the perfect romantic weekend or mid-week sojourn in February. Special pricing applies when you book two nights, plus you’ll receive homemade chocolates and a bottle of Prosecco in-room, a $50 food credit to The Sapphire Room and complimentary continental breakfast to start your day. Fresh local food and beverages – The Sapphire Room reopens on Jan. 29 after the holiday break. You’ll find a fresh new menu and wine/beer list to start 2020: Michelle and her team partner with various local suppliers to offer a distinctly mid-Island flavour. An award-winning pastry chef with 25 years in the hospitality industry, Michelle adds a personal flair to all her culinary creations. Special events a specialty – With its sprawling grounds, beautiful gardens and exquisite interiors rich in tradition, plus their variety of services, the Crown Mansion offers a memorable venue for everything from themed dinners and family reunions to weddings and receptions. Follow the Mansion on Facebook to watch for spring 2020 food and beverage-related events and other special promotions. Share a piece of history – This stately former residence, a sister property to Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community, has hosted celebrities from Bing Crosby and John Wayne to the King of Siam (now Thailand) over the decades. Today’s guests make their own history by taking full advantage of the accommodations and services on site, and using the Mansion as a home base for mid-Island explorations nearby and further afield. Check your dates and find out more – Check availability online at crownmansion.com, give them a call toll free at 1-800-378-6811 or email info@crownmansion.com.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.