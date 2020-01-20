A combination of traditional stylings with modern updates awaits you at the Crown Mansion in Qualicum Beach. This conveniently located heritage hotel, featuring a quality full-service restaurant, presents a great option for a mid-winter getaway less than three hours drive from Victoria.

Make February fabulous with a Qualicum getaway!

Historic Crown Mansion can be the perfect base for a relaxing time or mid-Island explorations

With the holiday season in the rear view mirror, have you started thinking about romantic getaways?

If you’re looking for a change of scenery to spice up February, a unique experience awaits in Qualicum Beach. A stay at the Crown Mansion Boutique Hotel and Villas combines fine dining options with luxurious comfort in a lovingly restored and updated 1914 estate – all a short distance from the ocean, the forest and downtown Qualicum!

Imagine snuggling up in a spacious suite on a stormy day with a warm beverage and a good book. Or head outside for a stroll around the mansion’s picturesque grounds, walk the adjacent forest trails or wander the beach and see what treasures you’ll find.

“Hospitality is our passion,” says Michelle Yasinski, who excels in her dual role as hotel manager and executive chef for The Sapphire Room restaurant in the mansion. “Our friendly, easygoing staff help our guests enjoy a relaxing, unique and delicious stay in one of the most beautiful spots on Vancouver Island.”

Here’s 5 ways to bridge the gap between now and spring:

  1. Making your winter retreat easy – The Crown Mansion’s Suite-Heart promotion offers the perfect romantic weekend or mid-week sojourn in February. Special pricing applies when you book two nights, plus you’ll receive homemade chocolates and a bottle of Prosecco in-room, a $50 food credit to The Sapphire Room and complimentary continental breakfast to start your day.
  2. Fresh local food and beveragesThe Sapphire Room reopens on Jan. 29 after the holiday break. You’ll find a fresh new menu and wine/beer list to start 2020: Michelle and her team partner with various local suppliers to offer a distinctly mid-Island flavour. An award-winning pastry chef with 25 years in the hospitality industry, Michelle adds a personal flair to all her culinary creations.
  3. Special events a specialty – With its sprawling grounds, beautiful gardens and exquisite interiors rich in tradition, plus their variety of services, the Crown Mansion offers a memorable venue for everything from themed dinners and family reunions to weddings and receptions. Follow the Mansion on Facebook to watch for spring 2020 food and beverage-related events and other special promotions.
  4. Share a piece of history – This stately former residence, a sister property to Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community, has hosted celebrities from Bing Crosby and John Wayne to the King of Siam (now Thailand) over the decades. Today’s guests make their own history by taking full advantage of the accommodations and services on site, and using the Mansion as a home base for mid-Island explorations nearby and further afield.
  5. Check your dates and find out more – Check availability online at crownmansion.com, give them a call toll free at 1-800-378-6811 or email info@crownmansion.com.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The beautifully appointed Sapphire Room in the Crown Mansion provides a relaxing space for a romantic dinner. The dining room reopens Jan. 29 with a fresh new menu.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Come home to your West Coast retreat

Just Posted

Esquimalt explores creating portage beach for choppy Gorge waters

The portage beach would add safety to the Victoria Waterways Loop

Decline of Canadian manufacturing hurts men, according to new study

A five per cent drop in manufacturing drops the weekly wages of men by at least 6.9 per cent

Number of U-Hauls entering Victoria plummeted in 2019

Data compiled from two million one-way U-Haul transactions

Organizers seek input for long-awaited Oaklands community garden

Oswald Park Community Garden Design Workshop coming up on Jan. 19

Six months to Francophone Games, 600 volunteers needed

Online applications open on Jan. 14

Armed Forces being mobilized to help Eastern Newfoundland dig out

A man is still missing in the blizzard

After cashing in on QB gambles, Chiefs and 49ers to clash in Super Bowl

KC beats Tennessee, San Francisco dispatches Green Bay to reach NFL title game

B.C. VIEWS: Few clouds on Horgan’s horizon

Horgan’s biggest challenge in the remainder of his term will be to keep the economy humming along

B.C. forest industry grasps for hope amid seven-month strike, shutdowns, changes

Some experts say this could be worse for forestry than the 2008 financial crisis

Northern B.C. RCMP investigating alleged sexual assault in downtown Smithers

One person was transported by ambulance to hospital following RCMP investigation at Sedaz

UBC, Iranian-Canadian community create memorial scholarship in honour of victims

The Jan. 8 crash killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Canada keeps up pressure amid signs Iran won’t turn over plane’s black boxes

Iran has admitted responsibility for the tragedy

Canucks extend home win streak to 8 with 4-1 triumph over Sharks

Victory lifts Vancouver into top spot in NHL’s Pacific Division

Most Read